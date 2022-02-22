Ceres Community Project, affiliates join forces for new cookbook

When Ceres Community Project published its first cookbook in 2009, word spread about how the Sebastopol-based group taught teens to grow organic food and prepare healthy meals, then recruited volunteers to deliver those meals to families battling serious illnesses.

Today the nonprofit, supported by community members who donate kitchen space, food and financial help, continues that work, creating a healing circle of connection that has fired the imaginations of people across the country.

“By the summer of 2010, we were getting calls from people who had gotten the cookbook through someone here,” said Ceres founder and CEO Cathryn Couch. “They said, ‘We’re so inspired by what you’re doing. Can you help us?’”

The circle of caring grew, like ripples from a stone thrown in a lake. By 2012, Ceres had become the parent in a family of affiliates that launched with the help of ongoing training by Ceres. So far, the family has grown to seven “offspring” organizations across the U.S. and Europe.

“They pay a little bit of money for the training and sign an agreement that they will replicate what we do, with youth at the center and a lot of volunteer engagement,” Couch said. Youth and volunteer engagement are the “secret sauce” to their impact, she added.

The affiliate nonprofits have their own names, boards and nonprofit status, but all are part of a collaborative learning model that includes monthly calls and an annual get-together to address ongoing challenges such as growth issues and outreach to other health partners.

“We all get to learn together, and that’s been valuable for them and for us,” Couch said. “They’re innovating in interesting ways, and everybody gets to benefit from that.”

Another benefit of this growing affiliate family is that Ceres has recently published a second cookbook, “Nourishing Community: Healing Recipes Made with Love,” that leverages the experience of the group by sharing each of their stories, photographs and regional recipes.

By teaming up on the cookbook with the affiliates, Ceres was able to print 10,000 books instead of 5,000, which brought the cost down. Ceres sells the cookbooks at cost to the affiliates, so each can use them as a fundraising effort as well as for educational outreach.

“In most of our organizations, we are providing copies to our clients and teen leader program, so it’s also a nutrition education tool,” Couch said.

The 250-page, softbound book, an upgrade from the original, spiral-bound cookbook, was edited by Couch and Deborah Ramelli, director of development and community affairs for Ceres.

Like the original “Nourishing Connections Cookbook,” by Couch and former Ceres Nutrition Director JoEllen DeNicola, the new cookbook includes chapters on Nutrition Basics and Cooking Basics, with specific culinary tips and shortcuts aimed at people dealing with serious illnesses.

“We are an organization that is about educating people about how to eat and cook for health,” Couch said. “If you don’t have a lot of energy, how do you think about some things you can do?”

Healthy recipes

The cookbook includes more than 100 recipes, including sauces, salads, soups and stews, small plates, vegetarian entrees, meat and seafood entrees and desserts.

“We started by asking all of the affiliates to submit their favorite recipes,” Couch said. “Then we had a team of staff and volunteers that recipe-tested all those.”

Each recipe was analyzed nutritionally and includes details on calories, fat, protein, carbs and sodium. That allows those who are diabetic or on a low-sodium diet to choose their recipes accordingly.

Ceres Executive Chef John Littlewood, who provided the recipes from the Ceres Community Project, said the team polled staff and different communities to decide which recipes to include.

“We were looking for greatest hits, the most popular recipes, among the staff as well,” he said. “The Cumin Lime Vinaigrette is a real favorite.”

After graduating from the California Culinary Academy, Littlewood worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels all over the world before taking a job with the historic Westerbeke Ranch in the Sonoma Valley, a rustic retreat and events center. While working there, he wrote a cookbook, “Celebrating the Seasons at Westerbeke Ranch,” published in 2006.

Since he joined Ceres eight years ago, the high-end cook said he has changed the way he thinks about food, both at work and in his own kitchen.

“I emphasize organic much more than I used to as far as when I shop,” he said. “I try and eat whole grains like brown rice ... and I bake a lot of sourdough. I’m passionate about fermentation.”