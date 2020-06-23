Chardonnay, stuffed bananas are an unexpected, delicious match

Our Wine of the Week, MacRostie Winery 2018 Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($36), is sassy, classy and just a tad exotic. There are slightly toasty notes in the aromas, as if your next-door neighbor were caramelizing sugar or slathering toasted cinnamon bread with butter. Riding right behind this rich introduction is a refreshing burst of citrus, mostly lemon, followed by a cornucopia of tropic fruits, especially green papaya and ripe papaya, along with a bit of Golden Delicious apple.

Mid-palate, there’s a richness, a creaminess, that carries suggestions of smoke. The finish lingers clear and crisp, with suggestions of concrete or gravel after a summer shower. This mineral characteristic is key to the best pairings.

The wine goes well with wild Pacific King salmon, scallops, shrimp, corn chowder, smoked salmon chowder, roasted carrots, coconut, ripe pears, peas, saffron, braised fennel and zucchini. But because of the wine’s minerality, you can step outside the box a bit, as I have down with today’s recipe.

Traditionally, cilantro is not thought to be compatible with chardonnay, but here it is surprisingly successful. Between the coconut, banana, yogurt, and mint, the cilantro is tamed and forms a beautiful match with this wine. It’s a sassy pairing, ideal for such a sassy wine. Enjoy this as an appetizer or serve it atop steamed basmati rice into which you’ve stirred about three-quarters cup of coconut milk.

Stuffed Bananas with Banana Raita

Serves 2 to 3

Banana Raita, recipe follows

2 firm-ripe bananas

¼ cup finely grated unsweetened coconut

Kosher salt

1 serrano, minced

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

10 to 12 spearmint leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon peanut oil

First, make the raita and refrigerate it.

Wash the bananas and trim both ends. Cut each banana into 2 ½-inch lengths, leaving the skin intact. Make two deep cuts on one end of each piece of banana, making an x that extends about halfway into the banana.

In a small bowl, combine the coconut, a few pinches of salt, the serrano, the ginger, the lemon juice, the cilantro and the mint. Press the mixture deep into the cut of each piece of banana.

In a skillet just big enough to hold all the banana pieces, heat the oil. Add the bananas, skin down, and cook them, turning each piece over when the skin has darkened, about 2 minutes. Continue until the skin is darkened all over.

Transfer the bananas to a platter, set the raita alongside and enjoy right away. If using the rice, put the rice on a platter and surround it with the cooked bananas. Scatter leftover stuffing on top and serve immediately.

Banana Raita

Makes about 1 cup

1 lime

½ serrano, stemmed, seeded and minced

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cumin seed, roasted and crushed

1 small firm ripe banana, peeled

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro leaves

Use a microplane zester to grate the lime zest; set it aside.

Juice the lime into a medium bowl and remove any seeds. Stir in the serrano, sugar, salt and cumin.

Cut the banana into 1/4-inch dice, add to the bowl with the lime mixture and toss very gently.

Fold in the yogurt. Add the lime zest, taste and correct for salt. Add several very generous turns of black pepper. Add the cilantro, stir, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve within a day of making the raita.

