‘Charmian’s Wild Call’ raises $550,000 for Jack London State Historic Park

This year’s fundraiser at Jack London State Historic Park was all about Charmian London, the unabashed wife of the noted writer. On Sept. 25, “she” welcomed 320 guests to a lavish gala, who got to step back in time and experience life as it may have existed in 1926.

The event raised $550,000 for the nonprofit Jack London Park Partners, one of the first nonprofit organizations to be entrusted with management of a state park on behalf of the people of California.

The highly imaginative and interactive event was developed by Gregangelo’s Velocity Entertainment. Guests met and mingled with talented performers portraying Charmian London, Harry Houdini, Sigmund Freud and Coco Chanel.

Mike Benziger, chairman of the Jack London Park Partners board, asked for the crowd’s support, saying, “Help us make this a place where all can come and not only get inspired, but also give back to keep this Valley healthy and thriving.”

Marcelo Defreitas led the “fund a need” drive, resulting in donations from more than 200 people.

“The evening turned out even better than I’d imagined,” said Liz Fisher, the gala chair. “The opportunity for the community to come together in person after so long created tremendous energy. Their love for the park was beautifully expressed in their attendance and support.”

After Jack’s death in 1916, Charmian lived the rest of her life – another 39 years — at the home they shared, known as Beauty Ranch. She acted as steward of Jack’s legacy and manager of his literary assets while developing her own writing career, traveling and maintaining a robust social life.