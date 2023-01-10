PETALUMA

Kids in the kitchen keep it kosher

The Chabad Jewish Center is offering a three-week series of after-school cooking classes for children ages 5 to 11. The series focuses on a few classic Jewish recipes like babka, matzah ball soup and falafel and hummus to teach skills in working with dough, pickling and chopping. Classes start Jan. 11 and continue the following two Wednesdays. $35 for the series. Reserve a spot at jewishpetaluma.com. 205 Keller St., No. 101.

SONOMA

Pinot and pork belly ramen pairing at Roche

Nothing goes with wet wintry weather like a comforting bowl of pork belly ramen, on the menu at Roche Winery’s Sonoma Square tasting room Thursday evening. The winery will host a 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. seating for the three-course dinner prepared by Sushimotos, with kabocha squash soup, chicken yakitori skewers and ramen paired with Roche pinot noir. Tickets are $58 per person and available at eventbrite.com. 122 Spain St.

SONOMA

Queer Womxn’s Food Club offers cooking classes

Bold, bright, seasonal dishes are on the menu at the Queer Womxn’s Food Club cooking classes at the Sonoma Community Center this winter. Led by chef instructor Grace Martino, the classes meet 6 to 8 p.m. the third Monday of the month, beginning Monday, Jan. 16. Class menus include biscuits with leek and sausage gravy, caramelized pork belly and maitake mushroom risotto. Class fees range from $45 to $100, on a sliding scale basis. Register online at sonomacommunitycenter.org. 276 E. Napa St.

HEALDSBURG

Caviar and wine pairing at Portalupi

For those looking for a little luxury, Portalupi Wines recently added a caviar pairing at their downtown tasting room. Visitors now can add an ounce of Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova caviar paired with a glass of the winery’s newly released Arrossire di Barbera, a sparkling wine made in the champagne method with a deep blush color and strawberry aroma. This special pairing can be added to a tasting for $105 a person and can be purchased at exploretock.com/portalupiwine. 107 North St.

SONOMA COUNTY

California Artisan Cheese Festival tickets available

The cheesiest weekend of the year returns with a three-day roster of events for cheese lovers March 24 to 26. On Friday, March 24, the California Artisan Cheese Festival features 10 farm and producer tours to choose from, which often sell out early. On Saturday, there are cheese pairing seminars during the day followed by a new event, a cheese crawl, at The Barlow from 4 to 6 p.m. The event concludes Sunday with an artisan cheese tasting and marketplace at Grace Pavillion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Find more information and buy tickets at artisancheesefestival.com.