Chef John Ash’s favorite fall foods, from squash soup to apple tarts

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 20, 2020, 3:18PM
Cooks turn to seasonal squash, mushrooms and apples for autumn inspiration

Fall is a special time of year. Exuberant summer is winding down, our circadian rhythms are shifting and we yearn for more hearty and deeply flavored foods. You are paying attention, aren’t you?

It’s a thoughtful and reflective period, when we can get outside and appreciate the changing colors on the trees and in vineyards. It’s also a great time to support our farm stands and markets by buying pumpkins, mushrooms, apples, cider, nuts, citrus, cheese and anything else that is peaking this time of year. I think it’s my favorite season, and I agree with F. Scott Fitzgerald that “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”

Here are some of my favorite fall recipes.

Chickpeas have a hard skin that needs to be broken down to achieve an ethereal creamy result. A common issue is that when the beans are soaked in water, the environment is too acidic for their cellulose-based skins. Baking soda raises the pH levels of the water, making the chickpeas and their shells more soluble and allowing them to cook more quickly and the shells to separate more easily from the pea.

Really Creamy Hummus

Makes 4 cups or so

6 ounces dried chickpeas

1 teaspoon baking soda

5 cloves garlic, crushed

1¼ cups toasted tahini

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons peppery extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish (any or all):

Sumac or smoked paprika

Chopped flat-leaf parsley

Sliced cornichon pickles

Caper berries

Toasted slivered almonds or pine nuts

Pita or corn chips for serving

Place chickpeas in a pot or bowl in water that covers them by at least 2 inches. Add the baking soda and let them soak at room temperature for at least 8 to 10 hours (overnight is better).

Transfer the chickpeas and water to a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, cover and cook until very tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let cool. Drain chickpeas, reserving cooking liquid. Rinse to remove skins. If they aren’t behaving, roll them in a cloth towel or your hands to loosen and then discard skins.

In a food processor, add chickpeas, garlic, ¼ cup of the cooking liquid, tahini, lemon juice, paprika, soy sauce and olive oil and process for 3 minutes. Add a little more cooking liquid if needed. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and more lemon juice if desired. Continue to process, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl, until the mixture is very smooth, about 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until flavors have blended, about 4 hours. Can be made a day ahead.

To serve, place hummus in a flat bowl and make an indentation in the middle using the back of a spoon. Add olive oil and garnishes into the indentation.

Here is a simple-to-make warming soup for cold weather. I have called for kabocha squash, but you can use whatever sweet variety is in the market, such as butternut, sugar pie, Hubbard or red kuri.

Winter Squash Soup

Serves 8

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups chopped yellow onions

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons high-quality curry powder, such as Madras

5 cups rich chicken or vegetable stock

3 cups roasted kabocha squash (see note below)

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

2 cups well-stirred coconut milk

2 tablespoons dry sherry, optional

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

Chopped chives and a fruity olive or toasted nut oil to garnish

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until soft but not brown. Add the curry and sauté for a minute or two longer or until fragrant. Add the stock and the squash and transfer to a blender or food processor and puree, in batches if necessary. Strain through a medium mesh strainer if desired.

Return mixture to the saucepan and add the nutmeg, honey and coconut milk. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer. Stir in sherry and correct the seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle soup into warm soup bowls and top with chives and fragrant oil.

Note: To roast the squash, cut a 2-pound squash in half, scoop out seeds, season with salt and pepper and roast cut side up in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 minutes or until flesh is soft. Scoop flesh out of shell and discard shell.

Fregola, a pasta, is made in the same manner as couscous, with coarse ground semolina flour. Often referred to as Sardinian couscous, fregola is the tastier cousin of couscous. Couscous pellets are light and fine, whereas fregola is generally coarser and rougher. More important, fregola is toasted, giving it a nutty, wheat-like taste couscous lacks. You may not find it in your local supermarket, but it’s widely available online. I’d recommend Fregola Sarda, imported by Manicaretti in Oakland.

Fregola with Wild Mushrooms, Pancetta and Olives

Serves 4 to 6

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 ounces pancetta, cut in ¼-inch dice

4 large garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

1 medium lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons butter

½ pound exotic mushrooms (see note below)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

¾ pound dried Fregola (about 2 cups)

1 cup seeded and diced ripe tomato

⅓ cup pitted and slivered green olives, such as Cerignola

⅓ cup freshly chopped parsley

½ cup freshly grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large sauté pan with a cover. Add the pancetta and sauté over medium heat until lightly colored and crisp, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for two minutes more. Stir in lemon zest. Remove and set aside.

Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and butter to pan and sauté the mushrooms until lightly colored but still holding their shape. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Bring 2 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook the fregola until just tender but still al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and toss with remaining olive oil to prevent sticking.

To serve: Toss cooked fregola, pancetta and mushroom mixtures together along with the tomato, olives, parsley, cheese and drops of lemon juice and serve immediately in warm bowls.

Note: I’m especially fond of our local Sonoma County company, Gourmet Mushroom (mycopia.com), which cultivates a number of exotic varieties. You can order a mixed basket directly from them or find it at an upscale grocery store. They also have a half-price sale every Friday. Check website for details.

Duck breast should be considered as tender red meat and cooked as such.The perfect finished temperature is 135 degrees (use your instant-read thermometer!). You can find duck breast at most upscale markets in our area. One favorite is Mary’s, which raises poultry ethically in the Central Valley. It’s available frozen in many local markets (marysducks.com). Another favorite is Liberty Ducks, founded in 1992 in Sonoma County by Jim Reichardt, who has become nationally famous for his Pekin ducks (libertyducks.com, and you can buy duck directly from them in Petaluma).

Duck Breast with Sun-Dried Cherry Sauce

Serves 4

4 Pekin duck breast halves

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons finely minced shallots

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, preferably white or golden

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sun-dried cherry sauce (recipe follows)

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Trim the breasts of excess fat and score the skin in a crosshatch pattern, cutting almost but not quite through to the meat. Whisk the olive oil, shallots and vinegar together and brush the breasts with the olive oil mixture. Season well with salt and pepper and set aside for at least 15 minutes. Scoring of the fat helps it render and helps the heat penetrate the duck breast.

Place the breasts with the scored-fat side down in a cold cast iron or heavy nonstick pan and set on medium-low heat. After 8 minutes or so you will notice quite a bit of fat in the pan, the duck breast noticeably smaller and the meat side starting to cook. At this point you can flip it over and finish it in the oven, meat-side down, about 3 minutes. Check the temperature periodically until it reaches your desired doneness. Don’t cook it to more than 130-135 degrees (medium rare) or it will be tough and chewy. Remove pan from oven and then remove breast from pan to a cutting board and allow to rest for at least three minutes. Cover loosely with foil to keep warm.

To serve: Spoon some of the cherry sauce on warm plates. Thinly slice the duck breasts and arrange on top and serve immediately.

This is a classic reduction sauce, which depends on having a flavorful stock. Sun-dried cherries typically contain some added sugar. Ideally look for tart, unsweetened ones. Adjust the amount of these and the port to make sure the sauce doesn’t end up being too sweet.

Sun-dried Cherry Sauce

Makes about 1¼ cups

¼ cup chopped shallots or green onions

1 cup chopped shiitake or cremini mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 cups rich, brown chicken or other meat stock

1 cup hearty red wine, such as zinfandel

¾ cup tart sun-dried cherries

1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest

½ cup fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme (1 teaspoon dried)

½ cup vintage-style or Ruby port (or to taste)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sauté shallots and shiitakes in oil until very lightly browned. Add stock and wine and reduce by half. Add half the cherries plus zest, orange juice, thyme and port and reduce to a light sauce consistency. Strain, skim off any fat and add remaining cherries to plump in the warm sauce. Correct seasoning with salt and pepper. Can be made up to a week ahead and stored refrigerated.

This simple, beautiful salad is easy to make and reflects the flavors of winter and spring with beets and oranges. You won't need all the vinaigrette, so cover and store it refrigerated for another salad. It’s also delicious with poached or steamed mild white fish.

Roasted Beet, Orange and Endive Salad

Serves 4

2 medium beets, about 8 ounces each

2 medium navel oranges, preferably Cara Cara

1 small Belgian endive, separated into leaves

½ small bunch cress, preferably upland cress (optional)

Lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)

4 ounces whole-milk ricotta cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scrub beets, place in a small baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Place in oven and roast until a paring knife easily penetrates, about 45 minutes. Remove, cool and rub or cut peel from the beets. Cut into attractive shapes and set aside.

Remove peel from the oranges by cutting around with a knife. Over a bowl, segment the oranges between the membranes, being sure to capture and reserve the juice (to drink!).

Arrange beets, orange segments, endive leaves and cress, if using, on four plates. Drizzle with vinaigrette and top with a small spoonful of ricotta.

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Makes 1 generous cup

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

6 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

1 to 2 tablespoons fragrant honey

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 tablespoons hazelnut or extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Whisk all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper. Store covered and refrigerated up to three days.

My grandmother made great pies. One of my favorites was a twist on the classic Midwest concoction of warm apple pie topped with a generous slice of good Cheddar cheese. Instead of simply putting a slice of cheese on top, she made a streusel topping that incorporated freshly grated cheese. She also barely sweetened the crust and added either lemon zest or apple cider vinegar to make it contrast with the sweet filling. She also added a little white pepper to the filling to give it interest.

In this recipe, I haven’t blind baked the shell, but you could, especially if you were going to make the tart ahead to serve later. Prebaking the shell would prevent it from getting too soggy. If you don’t have time to make the crust, this works equally well as a crisp without the crust, baked in an 8-inch square baking dish.

My Grandmother’s Apple Cheese Tart

Makes one 9-inch tart serving 8

For crust:

Makes two 9-inch tart shells or one double-crust pie

6 ounces (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into ¼-inch bits and well chilled or frozen

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (or 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar)

1 whole egg, lightly beaten

4 to 6 tablespoons ice water (or as needed)

For filling:

6 cups tart green apples, such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored and sliced

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

½ cup brown sugar (or to taste)

2 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

⅓ cup golden raisins (optional), soaked in brandy or Grand Marnier if desired

For topping:

½ cup sugar

½ cup flour

3 ounces cold unsalted butter ( ¾ stick), cut into small bits

¾ cup Dry Jack, asiago, Parmesan or sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup finely chopped toasted almonds

Whipped cream, for garnish, optional

For crust: Place the butter, flour, sugar, salt, zest and egg in a food processor and pulse 4 or 5 times until the mixture resembles very coarse cornmeal. Add water a tablespoon or two at a time and pulse until dough holds together when pressed in your hand. If it doesn’t, add more water, sparingly. Gather and gently press dough together into two cakes, wrap in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour before using.

Roll out one of the dough cakes on a lightly floured surface and line a lightly buttered and floured 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Prick crust well. Remaining dough can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days or in the freezer for up to four months.

For filling: Mix all ingredients together well and fill the tart shell evenly.

Note: You’ll sometimes be instructed in recipes to place the apples in acidulated water to keep them from browning while you’re cutting them up. Do not do this! They absorb water, which dilutes the flavor of the apples and makes the crust soggy when the water leaks out during baking.

For topping: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse 2 or 3 times until a coarse, crumbly mixture forms. It should be loose. Scatter topping evenly over the filled tart.

Bake in preheated, 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the apples are tender.

Serve warm or at room temperature, garnished with lightly sweetened whipped cream if desired.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and radio host of the KSRO “Good Food Hour” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com

