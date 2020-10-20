Chef John Ash’s favorite fall foods, from squash soup to apple tarts

Cooks turn to seasonal squash, mushrooms and apples for autumn inspiration

Fall is a special time of year. Exuberant summer is winding down, our circadian rhythms are shifting and we yearn for more hearty and deeply flavored foods. You are paying attention, aren’t you?

It’s a thoughtful and reflective period, when we can get outside and appreciate the changing colors on the trees and in vineyards. It’s also a great time to support our farm stands and markets by buying pumpkins, mushrooms, apples, cider, nuts, citrus, cheese and anything else that is peaking this time of year. I think it’s my favorite season, and I agree with F. Scott Fitzgerald that “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”

Here are some of my favorite fall recipes.

Chickpeas have a hard skin that needs to be broken down to achieve an ethereal creamy result. A common issue is that when the beans are soaked in water, the environment is too acidic for their cellulose-based skins. Baking soda raises the pH levels of the water, making the chickpeas and their shells more soluble and allowing them to cook more quickly and the shells to separate more easily from the pea.

Really Creamy Hummus

Makes 4 cups or so

6 ounces dried chickpeas

1 teaspoon baking soda

5 cloves garlic, crushed

1¼ cups toasted tahini

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons peppery extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish (any or all):

Sumac or smoked paprika

Chopped flat-leaf parsley

Sliced cornichon pickles

Caper berries

Toasted slivered almonds or pine nuts

Pita or corn chips for serving

Place chickpeas in a pot or bowl in water that covers them by at least 2 inches. Add the baking soda and let them soak at room temperature for at least 8 to 10 hours (overnight is better).

Transfer the chickpeas and water to a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, cover and cook until very tender, 40 to 50 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let cool. Drain chickpeas, reserving cooking liquid. Rinse to remove skins. If they aren’t behaving, roll them in a cloth towel or your hands to loosen and then discard skins.

In a food processor, add chickpeas, garlic, ¼ cup of the cooking liquid, tahini, lemon juice, paprika, soy sauce and olive oil and process for 3 minutes. Add a little more cooking liquid if needed. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and more lemon juice if desired. Continue to process, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl, until the mixture is very smooth, about 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate until flavors have blended, about 4 hours. Can be made a day ahead.

To serve, place hummus in a flat bowl and make an indentation in the middle using the back of a spoon. Add olive oil and garnishes into the indentation.

Here is a simple-to-make warming soup for cold weather. I have called for kabocha squash, but you can use whatever sweet variety is in the market, such as butternut, sugar pie, Hubbard or red kuri.

Winter Squash Soup

Serves 8

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cups chopped yellow onions

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons high-quality curry powder, such as Madras

5 cups rich chicken or vegetable stock

3 cups roasted kabocha squash (see note below)

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

2 cups well-stirred coconut milk

2 tablespoons dry sherry, optional

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

Chopped chives and a fruity olive or toasted nut oil to garnish

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until soft but not brown. Add the curry and sauté for a minute or two longer or until fragrant. Add the stock and the squash and transfer to a blender or food processor and puree, in batches if necessary. Strain through a medium mesh strainer if desired.

Return mixture to the saucepan and add the nutmeg, honey and coconut milk. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer. Stir in sherry and correct the seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle soup into warm soup bowls and top with chives and fragrant oil.

Note: To roast the squash, cut a 2-pound squash in half, scoop out seeds, season with salt and pepper and roast cut side up in a preheated 375-degree oven for 30 minutes or until flesh is soft. Scoop flesh out of shell and discard shell.

Fregola, a pasta, is made in the same manner as couscous, with coarse ground semolina flour. Often referred to as Sardinian couscous, fregola is the tastier cousin of couscous. Couscous pellets are light and fine, whereas fregola is generally coarser and rougher. More important, fregola is toasted, giving it a nutty, wheat-like taste couscous lacks. You may not find it in your local supermarket, but it’s widely available online. I’d recommend Fregola Sarda, imported by Manicaretti in Oakland.