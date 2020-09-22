Chef John Ash’s tips for choosing chicken raised ’ethically’

Today, chicken has become such a part of our menu that we don’t think much about these noble little birds. In the ’90s, chicken overtook pork. In 2014, chicken surpassed beef as the most popular meat in the country.

We’ve all heard about the problematic aspects of chicken production. Much of conventional chicken farming is done in not very kind ways, especially since these are sentient beings. I won’t belabor the downsides of the industry here, but they do suggest you should only buy chicken that is raised what I call “ethically.”

A good way to determine this is to look for chickens that carry an “Animal Welfare Certified” label. This certification comes from Global Animal Partnership, a nonprofit certifier of meats, including chicken. There are five levels of certification, but the basic requirements are a set minimum amount of space, six hours of darkness daily for proper rest and health and no physical alterations such as beak trimming or dubbing (cutting off the comb, wattle and earlobes). Most important is that at all levels, every chicken farm must be audited every 15 months to be certified.

Some local brands that meet the standards are Mary’s; Bell and Evans; Whole Foods; Sonoma Meat Co.; Perdue and its brands Coleman Natural Foods, Petaluma Poultry, Niman Ranch and Sonoma Red.

Marketing terms

There is a lot of hype and perhaps misunderstanding about the chicken we buy in our markets today. What does “natural” or “free-range” on a package mean? To clarify:

Hormone free — Prior to 1960 or so, hormones were used to help make chicken more “uniform” and to calm them. If you’ve ever been around a chicken house, you know it can get raucous. However, hormones haven’t been used in the poultry industry for more than 40 years. So any “hormone free” claims on poultry are irrelevant since the entire poultry industry is “hormone free.”

Antibiotics — Because they’re typically raised in stressful, crowded conditions, chickens are prime candidates for all kinds of diseases and afflictions. Unfortunately, it’s common practice that most commercially produced chickens are fed a steady diet of antibiotics. All it takes is for one chicken to get sick and the rest quickly follow. Dietitians and the medical community are concerned about the consumption of “second-hand” antibiotics.

Natural — What does this mean? In 1982, the USDA said any product could be labeled “natural” if it doesn’t contain any artificial flavoring, coloring, chemical preservatives or any other synthetic ingredient and is minimally processed. Minimal processing may include those traditional processes — smoking, roasting, freezing, drying and fermenting — used to make food edible or preserve it. “Natural,” as the USDA defines it, represents little more than a minimal standard. But don’t confuse “natural” with “antibiotic free.” It is legal for poultry producers to market “naturally raised” chickens that have been raised with antibiotics.

Free-range — Though there are no strict standards for using this term, it has come to mean chickens that have an outdoor pen in which to roam and forage freely, in addition to an enclosed poultry house. The yards are normally the same size as the house. Conventionally raised chickens are never allowed to go outdoors. Another myth is that all “natural” chickens are free-range.

So, when buying chicken, look for ones that are:

•antibiotic free

•humanely and wholesomely raised

•organic and certified by a reputable third party

•fed a vegetarian diet. Many commercially raised chickens are fed animal by-products which is a questionable practice at best.

•air cooled, a more recent development which lessens the spread of diseases such as salmonella

I hope I haven’t turned you off chicken. It really is one of the most delicious, adaptable and economical meat proteins available. Here are some delicious ways to prepare it.

Gojujang chile paste is an indispensable condiment in the Korean kitchen and is widely available in Asian markets and online It’s made by combining red chile pepper powder, glutinous rice powder and soybean paste.

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Serves 4, depending on your appetite

Canola or other vegetable oil, for frying

2 tablespoons pressed fresh garlic

1 1⁄2-inch piece peeled ginger, finely minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons gojujang

1 1⁄2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted Asian sesame oil

2 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup each rice flour, all-purpose flour and corn starch

16 chicken wings, tips removed and saved for stock (about 1 3⁄4 pounds)

Pour oil into a 6-quart pot to a depth of 2 inches. Heat over medium-high heat until a thermometer reads 350 degrees. In a small saucepan, add garlic, ginger, soy, gojujang, vinegar, sesame oil and honey. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat and keep warm.