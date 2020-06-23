Chef John Ash’s tips for cooking, sourcing sustainable seafood

Most authorities agree that eating more seafood and shellfish and less red and processed meat is good for your health and much better for the environment.

Unfortunately, with many seafood choices, there are three other important considerations: omega-3s, mercury and sustainability, which sometimes do, but don’t always, align as we might like them to. Let’s talk about sustainability here.

Sustainable seafood is a vast, controversial and complicated discussion. We have all heard how our oceans are in trouble (they are), how farmed fish and shellfish are problematic and shouldn’t be consumed (not true, for the most part) and how water quality and habitat are being irretrievably degraded (absolutely true).

Here are a few facts:

Ninety percent of the world’s wild fisheries are either fully fished or overfished. It’s why farmed seafood is becoming more important. It’s estimated that at least 50% of seafood that we consume comes from farmed sources.

Unregulated pollution (especially oil drillers as well as our beloved farmers) are wreaking havoc with our ocean and fresh water sources. One particularly picturesque nightmare is that by 2050 there will be more plastic (micro and otherwise) in our oceans than fish (see www.passportocean.com for more details).

Protective habitats are being destroyed at an alarming rate, from coral reefs to mangroves, which provide important breeding grounds for the next generations of our delicious fish and shellfish.

So, what to do? We can help turn the tide, I hope. Clearly one thing we all can do is to support consuming sustainable seafood.

What does that mean? In the simplest terms, sustainable seafood is managed and fished using practices that ensure there always will be more to catch in the future.

It begins with consuming seafood that has been constantly monitored by transparent sources. Luckily, we have many resources to choose from. For me, the gold standard is the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch initiative, which I’ve been involved with since its inception.

Many of you are no doubt familiar with its pocket guides and app, but if not, download it. It’s a valuable resource for both professionals and home cooks, and its recommendations are backed by extensive science-based research. seafoodwatch.org

A few other resources I support and follow (this is not a complete list by any means) include:

Alaska boasts having one of the world’s few governments that is truly dedicated to seafood sustainability. It’s a commitment that dates all the way back to Alaska becoming a state in 1959, when Alaskans wrote sustainability into their constitution. The state’s constitution calls for all its fisheries to be sustainably managed and protected forever. alaskaseafood.org

Smart Catch is a James Beard Foundation program. This program provides training and support to chefs so they can serve seafood fished or farmed in environmentally responsible ways. By becoming a Smart Catch Leader and earning the Smart Catch seal, chefs give consumers a simple way to identify and support their restaurants. jamesbeard.org/smart-catch

Marine Stewardship Council offers guides that are equally as important as those from Seafood Watch. They certify sustainable fisheries. msc.org

Fish Choice has a comprehensive guide for a broad range of species that includes data from many other sustainable guides, including those above. fishchoice.com

Ocean Wise Seafood Program from the Vancouver, B.C., Aquarium includes recommendations and discussions of seafood-related issues. seafood.ocean.org

Bottom line: don’t buy or consume seafood that doesn’t have one or more recommendations/certifications from these sources. It’s OK to be a little obnoxious when you are at the market, a restaurant or taco stand or wherever seafood is offered and ask for proof of sustainability. If they can’t supply that proof, go somewhere else. I’ll be there with you!

Here are some of my favorite recipes that use sustainable fish and shellfish.

______

This is a simple dish to prepare and delicious. Since I live in Northern California, my crab of choice is Dungeness. Use whatever fresh or pasteurized crab is available to you. Dungeness was endangered because of overfishing but made an amazing comeback. Recently, however, Seafood Watch tells me they have moved Dungeness from the green to the yellow list due to issues around crab trap rope entanglements with humpback whales.

Deviled Dungeness Crab

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, preferably white