Chef John Ash’s top dishes for a retro holiday menu

Those of a certain age will remember the grand foods of the ’60s and ’70s, which the AMC television series “Mad Men” celebrated with gusto.

During that era, classic dishes like Chicken Kiev and Beef Wellington appeared on fancy restaurant menus all across the country.

Here is my salute to some of those dishes that have fallen off current menus but that I think should be duly honored and revived during these trying times with a retro dinner party for those in your bubble. You could even start the evening with a classic cocktail, but skip the cigarettes!

These dishes are a good way to celebrate Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve while saying goodbye to a problematic 2020.

‘Mad Men’ menu for the holidays •French 75 cocktail •Classic Jewish Chopped Liver with accompaniments •Dungeness Crab Newburg •Italian Wedding Soup •Frisée Salad with Maple Bacon and Poached Egg •Steak Diane with Wild Mushrooms •Chocolate Pots de Crème

According to Esquire magazine, the French 75 is a cocktail made of gin, Champagne, lemon juice and sugar. It’s also called a 75 Cocktail, or in French, simply a Soixante Quinze (Seventy-Five).

The drink dates back to World War I, and an early form was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris, later called Harry’s New York Bar, by barman Harry MacElhone. The combination was said to give as much of a kick as the powerful 75-mm field gun the French forces used in the war. It’s no wonder the cocktail co-opted the name somewhere along the line.

Typically, it is served in a Collins glass, but you also can use a champagne flute.

75 Cocktail

Makes 1 serving

2 ounces London dry gin

1 teaspoon superfine sugar

½ ounce lemon juice

5 ounces Brut Champagne or sparkling wine

Shake gin, sugar and lemon juice well with cracked ice in a chilled cocktail shaker.

Strain into a Collins glass half full of cracked ice.

Top off with Champagne or sparkling wine

Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat flavored with onions) is by far the best choice of fat for this recipe, but if you don't have the time to make it, you can use a neutral vegetable oil instead.

This recipe uses cooking methods that align with kosher practices but may not comply with all kosher laws; check with an expert if you have any concerns.

Classic Jewish Chopped Chicken Liver

Makes about 1 quart

1 pound chicken livers

Kosher salt

¼ cup schmaltz, plus more as needed (see recipe below)

1 medium (8-ounce) yellow onion, finely minced

3 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

¼ cup gribenes (browned, crispy bits of fat and onion left over from making schmaltz), finely minced (see recipe below)

Freshly ground black pepper

Additional minced gribenes and hard-boiled egg, for garnish (optional)

Matzo or other crackers, for serving

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Oil a rimmed baking sheet or line it with parchment.

With a paring knife, clean livers well of any fat, green spots or large veins. Season with kosher salt. Arrange livers on the prepared baking sheet and roast, turning a couple of times until exteriors are browned and only the last traces of pink remain in the centers, about 6 minutes. (If you are unsure if the livers are done, cut one open to check.) Remove from oven and set aside.

In a medium stainless steel or cast-iron skillet, heat schmaltz or other fat over medium heat until it shimmers. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are very soft and golden brown, about 8 minutes. (Lower the heat at any point to prevent burning.)

In the bowl of a food processor, combine cooked livers with eggs and pulse, scraping down the sides if needed, until a rough, crumbly paste forms; try not to overprocess into a smooth paste.

Scrape minced liver and egg mixture into a mixing bowl. Add cooked onion, along with all the cooking fat. Add minced gribenes. Stir until thoroughly combined, seasoning with salt and pepper as you go. Add as much extra schmaltz as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, to reach desired consistency. Exactly how much will depend on your personal preference and other variables. Chopped liver should be spreadable and moist, not dry and crumbly.

Refrigerate chopped liver in an airtight container, with plastic pressed directly against its surface to prevent discoloring, for up to 5 days. Allow it to come to room temperature before serving. Garnish, if desired, with additional minced hard-boiled egg and gribenes, along with matzo or crackers on the side. I find that chopped liver tastes better after a refrigerated overnight rest.

According to Melissa Clark of the New York Times, schmaltz is rendered poultry fat, in this case made from chicken, while gribenes are its crispy, crackling-like byproduct that comes from bits of chicken skin.