Subscribe

Chef John Ash’s top dishes for a retro holiday menu

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2020, 11:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Those of a certain age will remember the grand foods of the ’60s and ’70s, which the AMC television series “Mad Men” celebrated with gusto.

During that era, classic dishes like Chicken Kiev and Beef Wellington appeared on fancy restaurant menus all across the country.

Here is my salute to some of those dishes that have fallen off current menus but that I think should be duly honored and revived during these trying times with a retro dinner party for those in your bubble. You could even start the evening with a classic cocktail, but skip the cigarettes!

These dishes are a good way to celebrate Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve while saying goodbye to a problematic 2020.

‘Mad Men’ menu for the holidays

•French 75 cocktail

•Classic Jewish Chopped Liver with accompaniments

•Dungeness Crab Newburg

•Italian Wedding Soup

•Frisée Salad with Maple Bacon and Poached Egg

•Steak Diane with Wild Mushrooms

•Chocolate Pots de Crème

According to Esquire magazine, the French 75 is a cocktail made of gin, Champagne, lemon juice and sugar. It’s also called a 75 Cocktail, or in French, simply a Soixante Quinze (Seventy-Five).

The drink dates back to World War I, and an early form was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris, later called Harry’s New York Bar, by barman Harry MacElhone. The combination was said to give as much of a kick as the powerful 75-mm field gun the French forces used in the war. It’s no wonder the cocktail co-opted the name somewhere along the line.

Typically, it is served in a Collins glass, but you also can use a champagne flute.

75 Cocktail

Makes 1 serving

2 ounces London dry gin

1 teaspoon superfine sugar

½ ounce lemon juice

5 ounces Brut Champagne or sparkling wine

Shake gin, sugar and lemon juice well with cracked ice in a chilled cocktail shaker.

Strain into a Collins glass half full of cracked ice.

Top off with Champagne or sparkling wine

Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat flavored with onions) is by far the best choice of fat for this recipe, but if you don't have the time to make it, you can use a neutral vegetable oil instead.

This recipe uses cooking methods that align with kosher practices but may not comply with all kosher laws; check with an expert if you have any concerns.

Classic Jewish Chopped Chicken Liver

Makes about 1 quart

1 pound chicken livers

Kosher salt

¼ cup schmaltz, plus more as needed (see recipe below)

1 medium (8-ounce) yellow onion, finely minced

3 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

¼ cup gribenes (browned, crispy bits of fat and onion left over from making schmaltz), finely minced (see recipe below)

Freshly ground black pepper

Additional minced gribenes and hard-boiled egg, for garnish (optional)

Matzo or other crackers, for serving

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Oil a rimmed baking sheet or line it with parchment.

With a paring knife, clean livers well of any fat, green spots or large veins. Season with kosher salt. Arrange livers on the prepared baking sheet and roast, turning a couple of times until exteriors are browned and only the last traces of pink remain in the centers, about 6 minutes. (If you are unsure if the livers are done, cut one open to check.) Remove from oven and set aside.

In a medium stainless steel or cast-iron skillet, heat schmaltz or other fat over medium heat until it shimmers. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are very soft and golden brown, about 8 minutes. (Lower the heat at any point to prevent burning.)

In the bowl of a food processor, combine cooked livers with eggs and pulse, scraping down the sides if needed, until a rough, crumbly paste forms; try not to overprocess into a smooth paste.

Scrape minced liver and egg mixture into a mixing bowl. Add cooked onion, along with all the cooking fat. Add minced gribenes. Stir until thoroughly combined, seasoning with salt and pepper as you go. Add as much extra schmaltz as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, to reach desired consistency. Exactly how much will depend on your personal preference and other variables. Chopped liver should be spreadable and moist, not dry and crumbly.

Refrigerate chopped liver in an airtight container, with plastic pressed directly against its surface to prevent discoloring, for up to 5 days. Allow it to come to room temperature before serving. Garnish, if desired, with additional minced hard-boiled egg and gribenes, along with matzo or crackers on the side. I find that chopped liver tastes better after a refrigerated overnight rest.

According to Melissa Clark of the New York Times, schmaltz is rendered poultry fat, in this case made from chicken, while gribenes are its crispy, crackling-like byproduct that comes from bits of chicken skin.

The key to this recipe is to go low and slow. You want the fat to cook gently and thoroughly so it renders completely without burning.

Some would argue the onion is mandatory and not optional, but if you plan to use the schmaltz for very delicate recipes or sweet recipes (chilled schmaltz works wonderfully as the fat in pastry dough), feel free to leave it out. Your schmaltz won’t have as deep a flavor, but it will be more versatile.

Schmaltz will last for at least a week in the refrigerator and up to six months in the freezer. If your butcher won’t sell it to you, the best way to obtain chicken skin and fat is to collect trimmings in the freezer every time you buy a whole bird. Or you can strip the skin and fat from chicken thighs or breasts and save the skinless meat to use in other recipes.

Schmaltz and Gribenes

¾ pound chicken skin and fat, diced (use scissors or freeze then dice with a knife)

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ medium onion, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices (optional)

In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, toss chicken skin and fat with salt and 1 tablespoon water and press out into one layer. Cook over medium heat for about 15 minutes, until fat starts to render and skin begins to turn golden at the edges.

Add onions and cook 45 to 60 minutes longer, tossing occasionally, until chicken skin and onions are crispy and richly browned but not burned.

Strain through a sieve. Reserve the schmaltz. If you want the gribenes to be crispier, return them to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until done to taste. Drain gribenes on a paper towel-lined plate.

This is one of the classic, egg-yolk thickened sauces rarely seen anymore. It can be made with lobster, shrimp or anything else you like. It’s traditionally served on toast points but also can be spooned into little puff or choux pastry shells or in crepes. I’ve suggested using a shellfish-flavored butter and have included that recipe below. It adds a big wallop of flavor, but you don’t have to use it.

Crab Newburg

Serves 4

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plain or flavored with shrimp, lobster or crayfish (see recipe below)

1 pound fresh cooked crabmeat, preferably Dungeness, picked over

2 tablespoons medium-dry sherry, such as amontillado

1½ cups heavy cream

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Cayenne and sea salt to taste

4 large egg yolks, beaten well in a medium bowl

Drops of lemon juice

Brioche toast points

1 tablespoon chopped chives, for garnish

In a heavy saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the crab and sherry and cook, stirring for 2 minutes or until heated through.

Transfer the crabmeat with a slotted spoon to a bowl. Add the cream to the sherry mixture remaining in the pan and boil until it is reduced to about 1 cup. Reduce the heat to low and stir in nutmeg, cayenne and salt to taste. Slowly whisk the hot cream mixture into the yolks. Return mixture to the pan over moderate heat. Stirring constantly, cook the mixture until it thickens nicely, being careful not to scramble the eggs. This will take just a couple of minutes. Stir in the crabmeat and finish with drops of lemon juice to taste. Serve over the toast points and top with chopped chives.

Shrimp or Lobster Butter

Makes about ¼ cup

Shells from 1 pound of shrimp, crayfish or lobster

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Spread shells on a baking sheet and toss with a little olive oil. Toast them in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Break them up as finely as you can using a mallet or mortar and pestle or a rolling pin.

Melt the butter in a double boiler over gently simmering water, add the shells and cook for 10 minutes. Set aside for at least 20 minutes to let flavors infuse. Pour into a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl and press gently but firmly with a rubber spatula to strain out all the butter. Refrigerate and discard any liquid after the butter has solidified.

Lore has it that Italian wedding soup began as a dish traditionally served to the bride and groom at wedding receptions to help them with strength and vigor through the wedding night, but historians disagree. Reportedly it gained its name from the harmony of its ingredients. “Wedding soup” is translated from “married soup” (minestra maritata) in Italian.

Italian Wedding Soup

Makes 4-6 servings

For the meatballs (makes about 12):

10 ounces ground dark-meat turkey or chicken

2 teaspoons soy sauce

⅓ cup finely chopped green onion

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, plus sprigs for garnish

1½ teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion (1 ½ cups), finely chopped

½ cup diced carrots

½ cup thinly sliced celery, including leaves

½ teaspoon crushed fennel seed

5 cups chicken stock

½ cup dry white vermouth or wine

½-inch piece Parmesan or pecorino rind

⅓ cup small soup pasta, such as stellini or stars

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

3 cups loosely packed chopped young kale

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Freshly grated Parmesan, as garnish

For the meatballs: Mix all ingredients together until just combined. Form mixture into 1-tablespoon-size balls and set aside.

For the soup: Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large, heavy-bottomed soup pot. Add the onion, carrots, celery, fennel seed and rind and sauté and stir until vegetables are softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and wine and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 to 8 minutes. Add the pasta to the simmering broth and cook until the pasta is almost tender, about 5 minutes. Add the reserved meatballs and simmer for another 5 minutes or so. Add the fresh dill and kale to the soup and simmer for a minute or two. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Remove rind if desired and save for another soup or eat it! Ladle soup into warm bowls and sprinkle each serving with grated Parmesan.

Here is a variation on the classic French bistro salad Frisée aux Lardons. Bacon can be done ahead as well as the eggs. To make eggs ahead, when eggs are just set, simply place them in ice water and reheat in simmering water for a few seconds at serving time.

Frisée Salad with Poached Eggs and Maple Roasted Bacon

Makes 4 servings

8 strips thick sliced bacon

½ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice or to taste

2 teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar or to taste

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 gently packed cups of frisée greens, torn into medium-size pieces

1 small bunch upland cress, roots discarded

Separate bacon and blot dry with paper towels. Coat both sides of bacon liberally with maple syrup. Lay bacon in a single layer on a sheet pan with parchment or a silicon baking mat.

Cook bacon in a preheated 400-degree oven, turning once, until browned and lacquered, about 12 minutes. Cut slices into thirds and set aside.

Prepare eggs for poaching: Bring a 4-quart skillet of water to a boil, add vinegar and reduce heat to medium-low. Crack each egg into its own ramekin and set aside. (Don't cook the eggs yet.)

In a medium bowl, whisk together shallots, lemon juice, mustard, sugar and olive oil. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss frisée and cress with vinaigrette to your taste. Divide greens and bacon between 4 plates.

Slide the eggs into the water and cook until just firm, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon to drain the eggs, top the salads with an egg and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately. Note: Eggs can be poached ahead and stored refrigerated in ice water. To serve, place the eggs in barely simmering water for 30 seconds before topping the salad.

This is one of those “warhorses” that I think is still delicious. It’s been retired from the culinary scene for such a long time that most people probably haven’t heard of it. It was a classic served when couples went out for a special dinner. All things old become new again! I’ve recommended beef tenderloin here, but you could use your favorite tender cut.

Steak Diane

Makes 2 servings

2 6-ounce beef tenderloin steaks

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup finely chopped shallots or green onions

⅓ cup canned beef stock or consommé

3 tablespoons brandy or cognac

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

⅔ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon finely chopped chives and/or parsley

6 ounces wild mushrooms, such as trumpet or maitake, sautéed in butter

Season the steak liberally with salt and pepper. In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, add the olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add steaks and cook until well seared and done to your liking, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Set steaks aside and keep warm. Remember that they will continue to cook a little.

Pour off most of the fat from the pan and add the butter and shallots. Over moderate heat, cook the shallots until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the stock and brandy, increase the heat and bring to a boil. Scrape up any of the delicious browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Reduce by half, then stir in Worcestershire and cream and reduce to a light sauce consistency. Add any juices from the steak and season to your taste with salt and pepper. Stir in chives and pour sauce over steaks. Serve immediately with the mushrooms.

These custards are best enjoyed warm or at room temperature. They can be served on their own or with a dollop of whipped cream and some chocolate shavings.

Chocolate Pots de Creme

Makes 6 (4-ounce) servings

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1¾ cups heavy cream

¾ cup milk

2 tablespoons dark rum

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

6 large egg yolks

2½ tablespoons sugar

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Put the chocolate in a medium bowl. Heat the cream, milk, rum and salt in a small saucepan. When it begins to simmer, remove it from the heat and pour it over the chocolate. Whisk until smooth.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, then whisk in the sugar. Gradually add the melted chocolate mixture while whisking until well blended. Strain the mixture into a large measuring cup or pitcher or another bowl.

Place 6 ramekins or custard cups in a roasting pan or baking dish. Divide the custard mixture among the ramekins. Add hot water to the pan until it reaches halfway up the outside of the ramekins.

Cover snugly with foil and carefully place the pan in the oven. Bake until the custards are set around the edges but still slightly soft and jiggly when you nudge them, about 30 minutes, but check them before as ovens can vary. Remove the pan of custards from the oven and lift off the foil.

As soon as the custards are cool enough to handle, remove them from the hot water bath and place them on a cooling rack.

Serve garnished with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Storage: The baked custards will keep in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days. They can be rewarmed either in a microwave oven or by putting them in a tray of hot water and gently rewarming them in the oven, covered or uncovered.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and radio host of the KSRO “Good Food Hour” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine