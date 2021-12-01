Chili Colorado ideal for zesty zinfandel

Our Wine of the week, OVR, Old Vine Red, NV, Lot No. 72, Geyserville ($15), is just the sort of red you want to have on hand during the winter holidays, especially if you are hosting parties or having guests drop by unexpectedly throughout the month.

The wine is surprisingly smooth and approachable, with layers of flavor that begin with strawberry and unfold into black raspberry, black cherry, licorice root and white pepper. There is enough acid to keep the wine bright and lively.

It’s a fun wine, a kick-up-your-heels quaffer. You can pay attention to its various flavors or you can simply enjoy it, with traditional spaghetti marinara or Bolognese, pizza, polenta with braised sausages, cheddar-spinach gratin, meatloaf, pot roast, braised lamb shanks, moussaka and lasagna.

Vegetarians will appreciate how well it goes with such foods as eggplant, roasted peppers, sweet potatoes, winter squash, beets, quinoa and vegetarian chili with beans.

For today’s recipe, I’ve taken an old favorite, served at the Tradewinds in Cotati when it was across the street from where it is now, and updated it to go with the wine by turning down the heat and increasing the amount to make it for a crowd. It will hold up in a slow cooker for several hours.

Chili Colorado for a Crowd

Makes about 14-18 servings

4 tablespoons lard or olive oil

3 large yellow onions, diced

1 or 2 serranos, minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

6 pounds beef chuck, cut into ¹/₃ -inch dice or ground for chili

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 - 4 tablespoons medium-hot red chile powder (see Note)

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano

½ cup white wine vinegar

2 large cans (28 ounces each) Las Palmas brand red chile sauce

3 cups beef stock or water

Black pepper in a mill

3 bunches green onions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Chopped cilantro leaves

3 cups very thinly sliced green cabbage

2 cups (8 ounces) grated cheddar cheese

2 avocados, pitted, diced and gently tossed with a bit of lime juice

3 limes, cut in wedges

3 dozen small corn tortillas, hot

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and saute until very soft and fragrant, 15 to 20 minutes. Add the serranos and garlic and saute two minutes more. Season with salt.

Increase the heat to high, add the meat and brown thoroughly, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to medium. Sprinkle the mixture with the flour, stir and sprinkle with chile powder and chipotle powder.

Cook and stir for two minutes. Add the cumin, oregano and vinegar and stir thoroughly. Add the chile sauce and stock or water, stir well, bring to a boil and reduce the heat. Simmer, partially covered, until the meat is very tender and the sauce has thickened, about two hours. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and add water if it becomes too dry.

Taste the chili, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

At this point, if time allows, cool the chili overnight and reheat it before serving.

To serve, reheat as needed, tip the chili into a large slow cooker, set to warm and arrange condiments, tortillas, bowls and spoons alongside, so guests can serve themselves.

Note: Gerhardt’s is a good commercial chile powder, recommended by the friend from whom I got this recipe many years ago. These days, I typically make my own. To do so, roast several dried chiles of a single type, such as ancho, New Mexico or pasilla, in a heavy skillet set over medium heat for about three minutes, turning once. As soon as the chile releases its fragrance, remove it from the pan and let it cool. Chop it coarsely and grind it in a spice mill, coffee grinder or molcajete. Use right away or store, covered, in a cool pantry.

