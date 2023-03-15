The Husch, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino County, ($18) is a bright and shiny beauty and about as refreshing as any wine I’ve ever had. It suggests a landscape cloaked in fog and a full moon on a cold, crisp night.

When the wine is fully chilled, flavors of white grapefruit and wet concrete blossom in the glass. As the wine warms, tropical flavors emerge, riding on a bed of engaging acidity, evoking guava, mango, mangosteen and white pineapple.

You can enjoy this wine with seafood such as calico scallops, raw oysters, scallop carpaccio, baby shrimp, Dungeness crab, petrale sole, rex sole and sand dabs. Green vegetables flatter the wine. Certain salads — winter tabbouleh or a classic Caesar — welcome it alongside. It’s delicious with radishes, celery and avocado.

The wine is excellent with young goat cheese, too. Toast with a spreadable chevre and chives or a baguette slathered with chevre and just a bit of jalapeno jam will bring out engaging characteristics.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by both avocados and our delicious Dungeness crab. Some readers have suggested it’s strange for me to suggest chilled soups during cold weather, but I find them quite refreshing on a chilly night when there’s a good fire in the wood stove.

Chilled Avocado, Grapefruit and Crab Soup

Makes 3 to 4 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1 serrano, stemmed, seeded and minced

3 ripe Hass avocados

2 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup freshly squeezed yellow (not ruby red) grapefruit juice

Meat picked from 1 medium to large freshly cooked Dungeness crab, chilled

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Pour the olive oil into a small saute pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until it’s limp and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic, season with salt and saute 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Cut the avocados in half lengthwise and remove the pits. Scoop out the flesh and put it in a blender or food processor. Add the onion mixture, serrano, stock and 1 cup of water. Pulse until smooth. Add the lime juice and half the grapefruit juice, pulse, taste and season with salt. The puree should be the consistency of a cream soup. If it’s thicker, add water, ¼ cup at a time, and pulse until you have the right consistency.

Pour the soup into a stainless-steel or porcelain bowl, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 3 hours.

Shortly before serving, toss the crab with the remaining grapefruit juice, cilantro and several turns of black pepper. Set aside briefly.

Ladle the soup into individual chilled soup plates and spoon crab over each portion. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.