Citrus complements sauvignon blanc with this easy salad

Duckhorn 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast ($32), our wine of the week, is a classic, year after year. This vintage hits all the right notes, with citrus flavors up front, green melon as the wine spreads over your palate and lovely minerality and bright acidity lingering into the wine’s lengthy finish.

The citrus notes are suggestive of Ruby grapefruit, which can be key to a successful pairing. Using grapefruit juice in a vinaigrette will engage the flavors contributed by the small percentage of semillon in the sauvignon blanc.

Tabbouleh, mustardy deviled eggs, watermelon salad, honeydew melon and cucumber salad or trout or Petrale sole on a bed of garlicky spinach all make excellent matches. So do simple roast chicken or sauteed celery with seared scallops and warm white wine vinaigrette. rd4f5t

Today’s recipe takes inspiration from subtle grapefruit notes and from the wine’s pretty acidity, which will engage the radishes and goat cheese in a very pleasing way.

A Little Salad of Celery, Radishes, Chickpeas and Grapefruit

Makes 4 to 6 servings

4 ounces fresh chévre

⅓ cup cream or half-and-half, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 to 6 ounces arugula, preferably small-leaf

4 or 5 celery stalks, trimmed

1 bunch French breakfast radishes, trimmed

1 cup cooked chickpeas

1 cup Ruby grapefruit segments (see Note)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed Ruby grapefruit juice

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained

Put the chevre in a small bowl and break it up with a fork. Add the cream or half-and-half and stir until smooth. Add more liquid until you get the desired consistency; it should be pourable but not thin. Fold in the chives, taste, season with salt as needed and add several turns of black pepper. Stir, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Put the arugula in a wide, shallow bowl and set it aside.

Using a sharp knife, cut the celery into thin diagonal slices and put them into a medium bowl. Cut the radishes similarly and add them to the bowl with the celery. Add the chickpeas, season lightly with salt and toss gently. Pour the olive oil and lemon juice over the vegetables, toss gently and set aside.

Set a small saute pan over high heat and when it is hot, add the capers and fry, agitating the pan constantly, until they pop open, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, tip the bowl with the vegetables over the arugula. Drizzle the goat cheese cream over the vegetables, scatter the capers over everything and enjoy right away.

Note: To get grapefruit segments, peel the grapefruit, cutting all the way past the white pith to reveal the meat of the grapefruit. Use a very sharp knife to cut the segments from between the membranes. Hold the grapefruit over a bowl as you cut, and use the juice that drips into it in the salad. One large grapefruit should yield about a cup of segments.

Variations:

• Omit the grapefruit segments and the grapefruit juice. Use 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste.

• Replace the grapefruit segments with diced avocado. Use lime juice in place of grapefruit juice and the lemon juice.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.