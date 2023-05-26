Classes and sales to entice Sonoma County gardeners

Petaluma

Pollinators in the garden

Gather in the Petaluma Library Community Demo Garden June 3 to learn about the wonders of plant pollination.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are hosting this free workshop (no registration required) that will cover garden pollinators, how they work their magic and why they are so essential for the health of gardens and the planet. 10 to 11:30 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

Online

The science behind super plants

Daily Acts and Project Super Plants, a youth-led organization, are teaming up for a free Zoom webinar June 3 about carbon gardening and the science behind “Super Plants,” which have greater carbon-sequestration abilities than other plants.

The online class will explain carbon sequestration, Super Plants and how to mobilize others to create a wave of planting activism from a youth perspective. Through Project Super Plants, students educate other students about the threats of carbon emissions and inspire them to take action in their schools, homes and communities. They have reached 900 students through classroom sessions from Santa Rosa to Oakland to San Francisco and have grown 14,860 Super Plants. To register, visit Dailyacts.org.

Sonoma

ABCs of living with honey bees

Honey bees are extraordinarily important. Their pollination is essential for the production of so much of our food. They live in social, cooperative nests or hives, and their life cycle and communication are complex and fascinating.

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club will talk about the “ABCs of Living with Honey Bees” at their next meeting, Thursday. Club members and local bee experts Will Ackley and Nadya Clark will talk about raising bees, dealing with swarms and extracting bees from buildings. They also will offer ideas on what you can do to help bees survive as they face threats from pesticides, loss of habitat and climate change.

Clark started beekeeping more than 10 years ago and volunteered for many years as the librarian of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association. As a member of the association’s Swarm List, she answers calls from residents to collect honey bees that have left their hive to “swarm” and find a new home after the hive becomes too full.

Ackley is an expert at removing bees from homes and other structures. He is the owner of Wild Will’s Honey.

The meeting will be held at Burlingame Hall of the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St. Meet-and-greet time is 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. presentation. Nonmembers are welcome for a suggested $5 donation, which can be applied toward a $25 annual membership for the garden club.

Healdsburg

Pop-up succulent sale

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will host a pop-up succulent sale June 3 filled with a wide variety of drought-tolerant specimens they have propagated. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 402 Tucker St. Plants will start at $5 and are sold in either 4-inch or 1-gallon pots. There also will be some one-of-a-kind plants for sale. They accept cash only. For questions, email sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com.

Sonoma

Clean out your garage this weekend for a good cause

It’s still spring, but the clock is ticking on fulfilling your vow to do some spring cleaning. Take time to cull through all that unused stuff this weekend and donate it to Homeless Action Sonoma for their upcoming flea market June 3-4 at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building.

Volunteers are looking for furniture, home goods, jewelry, art and more. Donations are being taken through Tuesday.

Homeless Action Sonoma will have a huge flea market at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall in Sonoma on June 3 and 4. Bring friends and family and peruse the goods. There will be hot dogs, chili, popcorn, cold drinks and wine for sale June 3 and coffee and breakfast treats in the morning June 4.

Donations cannot be received on the days of the sale. For questions or to arrange your delivery of furniture or large items, call or text Faye at 650-444-7560 or email petra@hassonoma.org.

The Veterans Hall is at 126 First St. W., across from the police station. The flea market hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4.

Annie Falandes, director and founder of Homeless Action Sonoma, launched the nonprofit with a yard sale at her home that raised some $30,000 to jump-start the organization. The group hopes to raise as much through this year’s sale, and proceeds will go toward a permanent central building at a site in Boyes Hot Springs, where they plan to open a village of 20 tiny homes within the next two months.

Monetary donations can be sent by check to HAS, P.O. Box 482, Sonoma, 95476, or by PayPal to hassonoma.org. For information, call 707-991-4555 or email hassonomaorg@gmail.com.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School Nursery plant sale

The plucky little Willowside School nursery holds another plant sale June 3, with plenty of bargains on drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly ornamental plants. Plants are sold in 1-gallon containers for $6 each.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road in Santa Rosa.

