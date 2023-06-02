Online

Landscaping tricks to lower your water bill

What if you could have a colorful, healthy garden that also could withstand fluctuating temperature and climate conditions?

A free webinar Tuesday will teach you how to save thousands of gallons of water each year by replacing high-water-use plants with low-water-use plants that are native to California or regions with similar climates.

In addition to lowering your water bill, a water-wise landscape helps reduce the impact of climate change and provides habitat to pollinators.

The program also will cover how to get money for transforming your lawn to a water-wise landscape through Santa Rosa Water’s Cash for Grass rebate program. 5:30-7 p.m. Free registration is required at srcity.org/3131/WaterSmart-Workshops#waterwise.

Petaluma

Learn how to install a graywater system

Laundry-to-landscape graywater is a no-permit-required opportunity to reuse water you already are paying for. Learn how to install one of your own by helping to install a system June 10 with a team from Daily Acts.

During the “installation party” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will put in a system for an east Petaluma family. Group leaders also will discuss rebates available to offset the cost.

Mary Klein, a local graywater and landscape installer, will support the design and oversee the technical aspects of the installation.

Participants are asked to review Daily Acts graywater resources and Greywater Action’s webpage (greywateraction.org) for an overview. Capacity for the project is limited. To register, visit dailyacts.org. For information, email ava@dailyacts.org.

Petaluma

Pollinators in the garden

Gather in the Petaluma Library Garden on Saturday to learn about the wonders of plant pollination.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are hosting this free workshop (no registration required) that will cover garden pollinators, how they work their magic and why they are so essential for the health of gardens and the planet. 10-11:30 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

Healdsburg

Pop-up succulent sale

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will host a pop-up succulent sale Saturday, selling a wide variety of drought-tolerant specimens they have propagated. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 402 Tucker St. Plants will start at $5 and are sold in either 4-inch or 1-gallon pots. There also will be some one-of-a-kind plants for sale. They accept cash only. For questions, email sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School Nursery plant sale

The plucky little Willowside School nursery holds another plant sale Saturday, with plenty of bargains on drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly ornamental plants. Plants are sold in 1-gallon containers for $6 each.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road in Santa Rosa.

Send home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @smallscribe1.