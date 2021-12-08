Classic Steak au Poivre a perfect pairing for approachable cab

Our wine of the week, Louis M. Martini, 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($45), is both elegant and approachable. It’s like your favorite uncle who shows up during the winter holidays with a smile for everyone. Notes of blueberry, pomegranate and cranberry delight the palate, while bittersweet chocolate and chewy tannins caress it. Bursts of sweet spice, dried savory herbs and hints of walnut punctuate the mouthful-filling fruit.

Because the wine is so approachable, it has broad appeal at the table, though rich foods with voluptuous textures will encourage it to blossom into its full self. Root vegetables, slow-cooked pasta sauces, eggplant, lentils, quinoa and black beans are all natural companions. Cheddar cheese, oil-cured olives and lightly toasted walnuts coax intriguing qualities from the wine, too.

But this wine soars with red meats, from duck breast and lamb to venison, bison and beef. It is ideal for a leisurely dinner by the fire on one of the year’s longest nights. For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen an easy French dish, steak au poivre rouge, and have added carrots, which engage beautifully with both the wine and the sauce alongside. The white peppercorns further the match.

Steak au Poivre Rouge with Roasted Carrots

Serves 2

2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns

2 tablespoons whole white peppercorns

Kosher salt

2 thick steaks (rib-eye, market or New York), about 6 ounces each

Olive oil

6 - 8 small (about 3 - 4 inches long) carrots, trimmed and peeled

1 ½ cups hearty red wine

2 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into four pieces

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

Flake salt, such as Maldon Salt Flakes or Peruvian flake salt

Using a mortar and pestle (or a tea towel and rolling pin), crush the peppercorns to medium coarseness. Put them into a small bowl, add 2 teaspoons of salt and set aside.

Using a pastry brush, brush both steaks all over with a little olive oil. Using your fingers, sprinkle the peppercorn mixture over the steaks, pressing it into the meat and covering it entirely. Set the steaks in a single layer on a plate or tray, cover lightly and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.

About an hour before dinner, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and remove the steaks from the refrigerator. Brush the carrots all over with olive oil, set on a small baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and cook until tender, about 35 - 50 minutes, depending on their exact size. When the carrots are done, remove them from the oven and keep them warm.

Reduce the oven temperature to 200 degrees.

Warm two dinner plates.

Set a heavy skillet over high heat. When it just begins to smoke, add the steaks. Cook on one side for 4 - 5 minutes, turn and cook for 3 - 4 minutes more for rare and 6 - 7 minutes more for medium-rare. Working quickly, transfer the steaks to the warmed dinner plates and set in the oven.

Return the skillet to the heat, add the red wine and deglaze the pan; continue to simmer the wine until only about ½ - ⅔ cup remains. Whisk in the butter, one piece at a time. The moment all the butter has been incorporated, remove the pan from the heat.

Set carrots alongside the steaks and spoon sauce over everything. Sprinkle parsley over the carrots, sprinkle the steaks with a bit of salt and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.