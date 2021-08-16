Closing night at Mateo’s Cocina Latina in Healdsburg

You know it’s a truly sad affair when a beloved restaurant closes and it makes kids cry.

But that’s life, just one of those things. Late last month, Mateo Granados bid farewell to his Mateo’s Cocina Latina in Healdsburg with a final dinner after 10 years of feeding guests his distinctive Yucatán-French fusion cuisine.

Two small children, whose parents had taken them to the restaurant ever since they were babies, burst into tears and hugged Chef Granados’ legs as they learned this was the last time they would enjoy their favorite meal there: 10 each of Drake’s Bay raw oysters dressed in shallot-cilantro mignonette (these are Wine Country tykes).

It’s been a rough few years for the Oxkutzcab, Yucatán-born chef. Since 2017, he’s been challenged by the region’s wildfires, floods, power outages and, finally, COVID-19 shutdowns that affected not only his restaurant, but his significant catering business, too.

When negotiations on a drastic rent increase for the Healdsburg Avenue restaurant space collapsed earlier this year, it was the last straw. Keeping the operation going no longer made financial sense, Granados said.

Finding enough staff also had become an enormous problem, so much so that the final dinner gathering was almost canceled when Granados couldn’t find anyone to serve food and bus tables. When friends heard that, they stepped in to help for free. Winemaker Guy Davis of Healdsburg’s Davis Family Vineyards hustled so hard delivering plates, clearing dishes and wiping down tables he may have earned a second career.

As guests dined on picadillo empanadas, braised whole roasted catch of the day and roast annatto seed marinated chicken with blue corn tortillas and pickled vegetables, Granados was called out of the kitchen for a surprise. Healdsburg Councilmember David Hagele had been summoned by Mayor Evelyn Mitchell to present a proclamation officially declaring July 26 as Mateo’s Cocina Latina Day in Healdsburg.

“Whereas, Chef Mateo Granados set a standard for sustainably working with local farmers, ranchers and fisherman to use their products in his dishes; and Whereas, Mateo’s Cocina Latina contributed to numerous local organizations by providing food and auction prizes...,” Hagele read from the proclamation, interrupted several times by guests yelling, “We love you, Mateo!” “(Healdsburg) thanks Chef Mateo Granados for his many culinary contributions and years of dedication to his craft and the community.”

Granados always has been known to give generously to local charities. One year, he catered an animal rescue organization’s fundraiser and not only provided dinner for several hundred guests plus equipment and serving supplies but personally drove his catering truck to the Petaluma site and set up the food station tables at no cost.

Count on seeing Granados again soon, though. He said he is working on plans for new projects, though he will take some well-earned time off to expand his Dry Creek farm of chickens, pigs, goats and all kinds of vegetables.

“Thank you, guys for so much support, through good times, bad times, sad times, happy times,” the chef said, growing misty-eyed. “We won’t say goodbye, only see you again!”