Once upon a time not so long ago, people flocked to spring garden tours looking for lush greenery, dewy flowers and horticultural eye candy.

But years of drought, plus a rising eco-consciousness about the role gardens play in environmental health during a time of climate change, has radically altered landscaping practices. At least in summer-dry and drought-prone Sonoma County, tough gardens that can survive in low-water years and provide food for birds and insects are trending. Green lawns with formal English-garden-variety flowers and shrubs are so 20th century.

One of the few spring garden tours left standing after three years of drought and pandemic is the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour, put on by the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership. The May 13 event is free and educational, and aimed at giving people ideas they can incorporate into their own landscapes. Attendees can visit as many or as few gardens as they choose among 17 spread throughout Sonoma and Marin counties.

The most northern garden is in Cloverdale, where Nancy Lloyd and Michael Princevalle have created a veritable resort for wildlife, with dining and drinking spots, safe overnight accommodations, romantic nesting nooks and a choice of several pools.

Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Self-guided tour of 17 low-water-use gardens in Sonoma and Marin counties that have environmentally sustainable features When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Cost: Free Registration and information: bit.ly/3AD8jcJ.

Something nice from not much

The property wasn’t much to look at in 2014 when the couple, then living in Pleasanton, bought it with retirement in mind. It had been in the same family for decades and needed a lot of TLC.

But the view from 600 feet above Cloverdale is spectacular, although hidden behind a thick wall of 12-foot-high oleander.

“You had to look past a lot of junk and rot and broken glass and chicken wire to start fresh,” said Lloyd, who worked in technology sales and engaged in suburban gardening before moving to this ridge on the northern edge of Sonoma County.

Her husband of 10 years is a soil scientist and still works as a vineyard consultant. He knew that whatever they did had to begin with healthy soil.

Their first order of business outside, after completely remodeling the home, was to decide which plants to keep and which to remove. The oleander had to go, which opened up the southern view. They also knew they wanted a garden that would provide habitat for wildlife, which meant going primarily with native plants and trees.

Some favorite native plans from Hummingbird Haven Matilija poppy (Romneya coulteri): Very low-water-use shrub that produces white flowers Woodland strawberry (Fragraria vesta): A vine that requires moderate irrigation Toyon (Hereromeles arbutifolia): A low-water-use shrub that produce berries that birds love Common manzanita: (Arctostaphylos manzanita): A very low-water-use shrub Monkey flower: Mimulus ‘Jelly Bean Dark Pink’

The botanical bones of the property were native oaks, toyons and California chestnuts that provide shelter and habitat for wildlife such as quail, finches, hummingbirds, sparrows, juncos, acorn woodpeckers, mockingbirds, flickers, jays, nuthatches, oak titmice, gray squirrels and lizards.

Princevalle, who grew up on a farm outside Modesto, didn’t truck in a lot of soil. He let nature do its thing.

“We tried to let things grow that wanted to grow here naturally, that were California-based, so we could improve the soil health. Because when we moved here, it was pretty bad,” he said.

“It was scraped. It was just a mess. Over the course of years, we started just letting things seed naturally and letting them grow, so we can have legumes that fix nitrogen and radishes that fix carbon in the soil.”

For soil fertility and erosion control, they let their annual plants reseed year in and year out.

“We will hand-prune what we don’t want here such as wild oat, because they can shade other plants. And while radishes aren’t native, they are really good for pollinators. So we’re trying to encourage those,” Princevalle said.

The new version of old-fashioned habitat gardening involves practices that would seem foreign to old-school gardeners who are accustomed to a more manicured look.

The garden that has been dubbed Hummingbird Haven, for the hummingbirds that consider it a favorite watering hole for nectar, has the look of a wild meadow, haphazard and ungroomed. But that belies the thought Lloyd and Princevalle have given to which plants they allowed to grow here.

At the moment, a Jerusalem artichoke is smothered with aphids. But rather than remove them, the couple consider the artichoke a sacrificial plant, there to provide food for the aphids that are in turn food for more beneficial ladybugs.