MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2023
Once upon a time not so long ago, people flocked to spring garden tours looking for lush greenery, dewy flowers and horticultural eye candy.

But years of drought, plus a rising eco-consciousness about the role gardens play in environmental health during a time of climate change, has radically altered landscaping practices. At least in summer-dry and drought-prone Sonoma County, tough gardens that can survive in low-water years and provide food for birds and insects are trending. Green lawns with formal English-garden-variety flowers and shrubs are so 20th century.

One of the few spring garden tours left standing after three years of drought and pandemic is the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour, put on by the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership. The May 13 event is free and educational, and aimed at giving people ideas they can incorporate into their own landscapes. Attendees can visit as many or as few gardens as they choose among 17 spread throughout Sonoma and Marin counties.

The most northern garden is in Cloverdale, where Nancy Lloyd and Michael Princevalle have created a veritable resort for wildlife, with dining and drinking spots, safe overnight accommodations, romantic nesting nooks and a choice of several pools.

Eco-Friendly Garden Tour

What: Self-guided tour of 17 low-water-use gardens in Sonoma and Marin counties that have environmentally sustainable features

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: Free

Registration and information: bit.ly/3AD8jcJ.

Something nice from not much

The property wasn’t much to look at in 2014 when the couple, then living in Pleasanton, bought it with retirement in mind. It had been in the same family for decades and needed a lot of TLC.

But the view from 600 feet above Cloverdale is spectacular, although hidden behind a thick wall of 12-foot-high oleander.

“You had to look past a lot of junk and rot and broken glass and chicken wire to start fresh,” said Lloyd, who worked in technology sales and engaged in suburban gardening before moving to this ridge on the northern edge of Sonoma County.

Her husband of 10 years is a soil scientist and still works as a vineyard consultant. He knew that whatever they did had to begin with healthy soil.

Their first order of business outside, after completely remodeling the home, was to decide which plants to keep and which to remove. The oleander had to go, which opened up the southern view. They also knew they wanted a garden that would provide habitat for wildlife, which meant going primarily with native plants and trees.

Some favorite native plans from Hummingbird Haven

Matilija poppy (Romneya coulteri): Very low-water-use shrub that produces white flowers

Woodland strawberry (Fragraria vesta): A vine that requires moderate irrigation

Toyon (Hereromeles arbutifolia): A low-water-use shrub that produce berries that birds love

Common manzanita: (Arctostaphylos manzanita): A very low-water-use shrub

Monkey flower: Mimulus ‘Jelly Bean Dark Pink’

The botanical bones of the property were native oaks, toyons and California chestnuts that provide shelter and habitat for wildlife such as quail, finches, hummingbirds, sparrows, juncos, acorn woodpeckers, mockingbirds, flickers, jays, nuthatches, oak titmice, gray squirrels and lizards.

Princevalle, who grew up on a farm outside Modesto, didn’t truck in a lot of soil. He let nature do its thing.

“We tried to let things grow that wanted to grow here naturally, that were California-based, so we could improve the soil health. Because when we moved here, it was pretty bad,” he said.

“It was scraped. It was just a mess. Over the course of years, we started just letting things seed naturally and letting them grow, so we can have legumes that fix nitrogen and radishes that fix carbon in the soil.”

For soil fertility and erosion control, they let their annual plants reseed year in and year out.

“We will hand-prune what we don’t want here such as wild oat, because they can shade other plants. And while radishes aren’t native, they are really good for pollinators. So we’re trying to encourage those,” Princevalle said.

The new version of old-fashioned habitat gardening involves practices that would seem foreign to old-school gardeners who are accustomed to a more manicured look.

The garden that has been dubbed Hummingbird Haven, for the hummingbirds that consider it a favorite watering hole for nectar, has the look of a wild meadow, haphazard and ungroomed. But that belies the thought Lloyd and Princevalle have given to which plants they allowed to grow here.

At the moment, a Jerusalem artichoke is smothered with aphids. But rather than remove them, the couple consider the artichoke a sacrificial plant, there to provide food for the aphids that are in turn food for more beneficial ladybugs.

On the steeper hillsides, which have poor soil and get burning sun in summer, they have experimented and found success with trailing plants such as native woodland strawberry, plus myoporum and pink knotweed (persicaria capitata), an evergreen ground cover that throws off pink flowers all year.

Everything must earn its keep in this hillside garden. From their deck or from a big picture window in the house, they can watch their avian visitors, such as the big scrums of cedar waxwings that stop to fill up on toyon, pyracantha and hawthorn berries on their late-winter migration

“They would come en masse and the blue jays would come and scare them away, and they’d come back,” said Lloyd, who clearly enjoys the nature watching that comes with a wild garden.

Other visitors include tree swallows, western bluebirds and orioles that feed in the garden. Owls and coyotes make their presence known at night, and nearby neighbors include gray foxes.

From their deck, they can see far south to redwood ridgelines and observe ravens and raptors like turkey vultures and red-shouldered hawks circling almost at their eye level.

Because they are in fire country, the flagstone patios surrounding the house help keep the weeds down and provide defensible space.

The garden includes water stations for the wildlife, fed by irrigation drippers. They also have a water tray on the ground for quail and lizards and two raised fountains for bird baths.

Care is given to the needs of each species. The blue jays prefer a hanging bath in a tree. For the hummingbirds that visit almost any time of day, there are three hanging nectar feeders in addition to the variety of flowers that bloom all year. Their favorite is a coral honeysuckle vine winding over an arbor that marks the entrance to their garden.

Everything is reused

Princevalle said he has no compost pile. Instead, he takes the trimmings from things he’s cut back, chops them up and returns them to the soil, where they’re broken down.

“The only things that go into the green waste are tree limbs. Everything else gets put back,” Lloyd said.

They have planted hundreds of bulbs, taking advantage of the spring rains, and they encourage spring-blooming perennials like lupine and California poppies that go dormant during the blazing summers in Cloverdale.

There is something to provide interest and forage or cover for wildlife at any time of year. The hummingbirds and bees flock to the bottlebrush plants in summer. Succulents like aloes, agaves, yuccas and jade plants provide color during those hot months. And in winter, manzanitas bloom, providing food for native bees. One plant they did keep was a dwarf pomegranate, now more than half a century old, that is less than 2 feet tall and bursts with acorn-size decorative fruit in winter.

They employ only minimal irrigation, targeted only where it’s needed. But because most of the landscape is filled with natives, there is no need to supplement what they normally get naturally.

It may look unkempt, but everything within the garden is done with intent. The effect is not only functional but charming, from the poppies and lupine in the meadow to the white Matilija poppies with their fragrant crinkly flowers to the rumpus of color, grasses and insect life around the tool shed.

As Lloyd said simply, “We love it.”

And so do their many wildlife neighbors.

