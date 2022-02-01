Cocktails, wine, Valentine’s sweets and more for February in the North Bay

WEST COUNTY

Taste Route 116 holds “Welcome Back” event

Taste Route 116 will hold an experiential event, Welcome Back to Wine Country, from 11 a.m. Feb. 19 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at various wineries along Highway 116.

Experiences include Bubbles & Brunch at Bowman Cellars, Charcuterie Board Bliss at Balletto Vineyards, a Caviar & Wine Experience at DeLoach, Oysters & Bubbles at Harvest Moon Winery, Make & Taste at Russian River Vineyards and a Wine Blending Experience at Ektimo Winery.

Tickets include two events of your choosing plus an additional tasting at one of the wineries throughout the weekend. Visitors will select one event on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Tickets: $75, or $25 for a designated driver. To reserve: tasteroute116.com

HEALDSBURG

Family dinners to go from Spoonbar, Pizzando

H2hotel’s signature restaurant Spoonbar and casual Italian bistro Pizzando, run by Hotel Healdsburg, are now offering family meals to go.

From Spoonbar, you can order a Mary’s Chicken Dinner for four for $79. The meal includes Beet Salad with a mimosa vinaigrette, goat cheese and candied walnuts; Mary’s Crispy Chicken Breast and Thighs; Yukon Potato Gnocchi; and a Casablanca Cheesecake.

To order, go to spoonbar.com and click on Order Takeout. 707-433-7222.

From Pizzando, there are two options: a pasta dinner for four with Rigatoni alla Bolognese, Caesar salad and grilled focaccia for $65; and a choice of any three pizzas, a salad and grilled focaccia for $75.

To order, go to pizzandohealdsburg.com and click on Order Online. 707-922-5235.

WINDSOR

Season of Love pairing dinner at Bricoleur Vineyards

Bricoleur Vineyards will serve a four-course Season of Love dinner with wine at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, showcasing the bounty of its gardens.

The chef can accommodate special diets, with notice a week in advance, or offer an all-vegetarian, gluten-free dinner on the day of the event. Pets and children cannot be accommodated.

Cost is $200. For more information and reservations, go to bricoleurvineyards.com.

SONOMA

New seasonal events from distiller Hanson

Hanson of Sonoma distillery and its new chef, Patrick Staring, have created some seasonal specials and new experiences for 2022.

On Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-14, there will be an array of Valentine’s Day specials such as food and cocktail pairings.

The Surf + Turf special features a 90-day-dry-aged, 10-ounce strip loin with Hanson Whiskey demi glaze, plus a 4-ounce butterfly lobster tail for $55. The Surf + Turf menu can be paired with “his and hers” cocktails ‒ an Old Fashioned made with Hanson’s 2021 Release Whiskey and a Love Potion cocktail, made with Hanson Mandarin Vodka, hibiscus mint syrup and lime, for $75.

The Caviar + Oysters special includes a 30-gram tin of Regiis Ova Caviar and a dozen Hog Island oysters topped with caviar and crème fraîche for $100-$140, depending on the caviar. The Caviar + Oysters menu can be paired with “his and hers” cocktails — a classic Hanson Original Dirty Martini and Classic Hanson Cucumber Gimlet or a new Shop-a-holic cocktail made with Hanson Mandarin Vodka, Juice Shop Elderberry Tonic, pineapple and cardamom bitters for $120-$160, depending on the caviar.

To book a Valentine’s Day pairing, go to hansonofsonoma.com and click on Visit, then Sonoma. The pairing can accommodate up to eight guests. For questions, call 707-343-1805 or email info@hansonspirits.com.

New offerings for 2022 include a brunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday with regular-price bloody marys for $15 and 50% off brunch menu items.

New wood-fired pizzas served Friday through Sunday include a Smoked Salmon pizza with crème fraîche, red onion, mozzarella, Calabrian chile oil and fried capers for $22; and a Seasonal Bianco wood-fired pizza made with housemade pesto with manila clams for $22.

The distillery is located at 22985 Burndale Road. For more information on cocktail kits, tastings and tours, go to hansonofsonoma.com.

PETALUMA

Bay Laurel offers fresh to-go food for Super Bowl

Get your culinary playbook in order for the big game by calling on Bay Laurel Culinary to sub as the quarterback for your big spread.

Some of their fresh picks to win the day include Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders, White Cheddar Steam Burgers, Empanadas with Chimichurri Sauce and a deluxe Nacho Kit.

From their freezer, you can pick up some clam chowder and various kinds of chili, macaroni and cheese, chicken enchiladas verdes and, of course, the signature BLC chicken pot pie.

Reservations for pickup are available between 3 and 5 p.m. Feb. 12. To place an order, call 707-981-8100 or email info@baylaurelculinary.com.

The catering company is selling two gift tins for Valentine’s Day. The Chocolate Lovers’ tin features bittersweet chocolate sablés, milk chocolate hazelnut cookies and classic chocolate chip cookies ($50).

The Chef Dust tin features three signature spice blends plus the chef’s cooking ideas for the spices ($50).

For more information, go to baylaurelculinary.com.

