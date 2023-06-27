Coconut, ginger make for summery pairing

Gary Farrell, 2021 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County ($40), our wine of the week, is a flawless beauty, everything you would expect from both the varietal and the winemaker. Engaging aromas envelop you as you lift the wine for your first sip, suggesting an orchard of white peaches, a forest of honeysuckle or a mist of lime zest. It is focused and elegant, with a refined depth and lingering finish.

When it comes to pairing the wine at the table, consider corn in its many forms, from corn on the cob dripping with butter to shrimp and grits and polenta topped with creamed salt cod. Corn chowder, corn pudding, corn custard and rock shrimp with corn relish all lift this wine toward its full potential. Mild chicken curries, chicken thighs roasted with garlic, peaches and honey and chicken piccata flatter the wine.

Vegetarians should focus on sweet potato curry, braised fennel, grilled zucchini with corn salsa and pizza with olive oil, roasted sweet peppers and mozzarella fresca. In cool weather, whipped parsnips make a satisfying match.

This lovely chardonnay also welcomes coconut, the inspiration for today’s dish.

Steamed Mussels with Butter, Ginger and Coconut

Makes 2 - 4 servings

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

½ serrano, seeded and minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

Grated zest of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lime

2 cups dry white wine

4 dozen PEI (black) mussels, washed thoroughly in cool running water

¾ cup coconut milk

Sugar, as needed

Hearth-style bread, hot

Melt the butter in a large saucepan set over medium-low heat, add the shallots and saute until soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and serrano and saute 2 minutes more. Season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the ginger and lime zest and add the lime juice and wine. Increase the heat to high and reduce the liquid by a third.

Return the heat to medium, add the mussels and cover the pan. Cook, shaking the pan now and then, until the mussels open, about 4 minutes. Cook 4 minutes more, remove from the heat and lift the lid.

Use a slotted spoon to divide the mussels among large individual bowls, discarding any mussels that remain closed.

Working quickly, return the pan to medium heat, add the coconut milk, taste the cooking juices and correct for salt and pepper. If the juices seem a little flat, add a bit of sugar to boost the flavor of the coconut and ginger.

Spoon juices over each portion of mussels and enjoy right away, with hot bread alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.