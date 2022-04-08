Container tricks for Sonoma County gardens

Growing plants in containers is popular. The containers and the plants in them can be very decorative and a nice addition to entries, patios or key areas around a home or business. For those with limited space such as a patio or balcony, containers can be a garden in themselves. If you live in a rental, containers can be a way to have a garden if you can’t grow plants in the ground.

During the ongoing drought, containers are an excellent way to use up the water you collect when you’re waiting for a faucet to heat up. Container plants can use the water, when it’s cooled, left over from steaming or boiling vegetables or captured from rain, if we see additional showers this spring.

What can be converted into containers

Many people use glazed or unglazed ceramic containers, but there are many more choices. The availability and scope of lightweight plastic containers has evolved greatly, and they are now available in many sizes, shapes, styles, patterns and colors. Some are hard to discern as being plastic.

The variety of lightweight metal containers has also broadened with choices from traditional to modern. Many containers are pricey, but there are lots of alternatives.

Half wine barrels are popular and give a sense of place in the Wine Country. Full wine barrels really provide a large root area and, if stained and painted, can be substantial focal points in a landscape. You can extend their life and improve their appearance by painting the exterior part of the wood staves with an outdoor sealer/finish, then paint the bands any color you like. Check with your hardware store to get the right exterior primers, finishes and paint. And make sure to drill sufficient holes in the bottom for drainage.

Livestock watering troughs can be containers, too. Besides being stylish and paintable, these metal containers have the great benefit of allowing for a large root area. They can hold and display a whole vegetable garden.

Various-size metal trash cans are a cheaper, lightweight alternative. Make sure to drill lots of drainage holes in the bottom. Even metal file cabinets, laid on their backs and with the drawers removed, can make arresting containers and can be painted.

Cottage Gardens Nursery in Petaluma has re-purposed multi-tier ceramic fountains into outstanding container displays for succulents.

Container considerations

Make sure to elevate planters off the soil or ground with bricks or “feet” so water can readily drain and tree roots can’t enter through drainage holes. Many people put a layer of gravel or coarse rocks on the container bottom to aid drainage.

Container size is a vital consideration. As plants reach their full maturity, the roots should just fill the pot. Root-bound plants need very frequent watering and don’t thrive. At the very least, the container size should be 5 gallons.

Small-size containers heat up quickly in warm weather and plants in them may need watering daily. Basically, the bigger the pot, the better. Plants in larger containers need less frequent watering.

A 5-gallon pot will just hold one smallish plant, like a geranium or an annual flower. At Annie’s Annuals and Perennials Nursery in Richmond, each annual display plant (and there are many) is put in a 5-gallon container. It’s an ideal size for plants to grow to maturity without becoming root-bound. This size is easier to move around into different display combinations, too. If you want to put multiple plants in a container, use a larger-size pot. Plants like tomatoes need a large container like a metal water trough.

Dwarf citrus trees also need a large container, at least the size of half a wine barrel. Some succulents and cactus do fine in smaller pots, or you can initially plant them in a small container, then move them to a larger container as they grow.

The dirt on soil and fertilizer

Soil choice is very important. For smaller containers, a good-quality bagged potting soil is usually all you need.

For larger containers, select a well-drained mix that has some soil in it. The nutrients in bagged soil only last about one month. To extend soil fertility, mix a portion of good-quality compost into the potting soil. If you do this, remember that when water exits the pot, it will be like a tea and can stain patios. If this is a concern, just use bagged potting soil.

A vital factor in having vibrant, healthy container plants is regular fertilization. With the frequent watering that container plants need, soil nutrients wash through quickly and need replenishing. Local farm supply stores and nurseries sell good-quality organic fertilizers. These can be mixed with the potting soil when planting or lightly worked into the few inches of the soil each month on a schedule.

Another tip is to top the soil with about ½ to 1 inch of good-quality compost. Each time you water, you are essentially fertilizing the plant. The compost keeps the soil cooler and prevents evaporation.

Maintenance each year is very important to keep plants looking good. With small containers, in early spring, plants like geraniums should be removed from the pot.

Cut the geranium back to about 6 inches high. Carefully pull off about one-third to one-half of the old soil, trying to preserve the roots. Repot the plant with fresh potting soil.

With larger plants and containers, repotting often isn’t practical. You can remove a few inches of the top soil and replenish it or simply top off the container with compost each spring and fall.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey.