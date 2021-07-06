Cook with a ‘Top Chef’ star or check out local cheese tastings

SONOMA COUNTY

Drag Queen Bingo, Bubbles & Auction

As part of the 12-week Gay Wine Weekends 2021, Drag Superstar Ruby Red Munro will host a virtual bingo game with bubbly at 10 a.m. July 18, followed by a Zoom wine auction led by auctioneer Michael Tate, with all of the money raised going to help end HIV in Sonoma County through the nonprofit Face2Face. Tickets are $10.

An Afternoon Delight event pairing of food and wine will be held at 3 p.m. July 20 at Three Sticks Wines in Sonoma. Tickets are $85.

There will be more pairing perfection at a Mix & Mingle party 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at MacRostie Winery in Healdsburg, featuring wine paired with small bites from Chef Kyle Kuklewski. Tickets are $100.

To reserve: outinthevineyard.com

CALISTOGA

Fleetwood restaurant opens at motor lodge

The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has added a new restaurant, Fleetwood Wood-Fired Fine Foods, serving dinner five nights a week to hotel guests and non-guests.

The seasonal menu overseen by Chef Drew Glassell emphasizes wood-fired pizzas and Wine Country cuisine inspired by Italy and the Mediterranean. Starters include Wood Oven Roasted Meatballs and Prawn Cocktail while entrees include Spinach and Ricotta Agnolotti and the Fleetwood Burger. Desserts range from a Polenta Cake to the ever-popular Affogato.

Glassell has worked at Cyrus in Healdsburg, Market in St. Helena and Gary Danko in San Francisco. His latest project was Roadhouse 29 in St. Helena, which featured traditional smoking techniques that have inspired his menu at Fleetwood.

The drink menu includes signature cocktails, wine and draft beers from local craft breweries such as Henhouse and Mad Fritz. Happy hour is held 4 - 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays featuring a $7 wine by the glass, a $9 special cocktail, a $6 beer on tap and a $10 nibble that changes daily.

Fleetwood is open 5 - 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday (until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.) 1880 Lincoln Ave., near the top of the Silverado Trail. 707-709-4410. fleetwoodcalistoga.com

ONLINE

Williams Sonoma event with Top Chef

Williams Sonoma will host a special evening with “Top Chef” star Gregory Gourdet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with Gourdet teaching a virtual cooking class with favorite recipes from his cookbook, “Everyone’s Table.”

Gourdet shares his journey to healthy eating in this groundbreaking cookbook, which includes 175 global recipes inspired by his Haitian upbringing, French culinary education and love of Asian and African cuisine. The class will feature Gourdet's Seared Rib Eye Steaks with Korean Barbecue-Style Sauce and Banchan.

The class also will introduce AnolonX cookware, which features a patented nonstick technology that sears in flavor to create healthful dishes. The cookware is available at Williams Sonoma and anolon.com.

Ticket price of $37.50 includes a copy of “Everyone’s Table” and the virtual event on Zoom. To reserve: bit.ly/3hnlKn7

POINT REYES STATION

The Fork reopens at Point Reyes Cheese

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese has invited visitors back on Fridays and Saturdays to enjoy a variety of cheese tastings while overlooking the bucolic dairy farm and wind-swept Tomales Bay.

While they don’t offer walking farm tours yet, guests can meet and greet a few of the bovine ladies grazing nearby.

Visitors can choose between two tasting options. The Cheese Lovers’ tasting costs $45 and includes Toma, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, TomaTruffle, Gouda, Bay Blue and Original Blue with accompaniments of nuts, dried fruit, crackers, olives and chocolate.

The Taste of Point Reyes costs $35 and includes Toma, Gouda, Bay Blue and Original Blue with the same savory and sweet accompaniments.

To reserve: pointreyescheese.com

Seasonal offerings from the Fork Kitchen also will be available for purchase, and the farmstead is hosting a marketplace, perfect for gathering cheeses and locally-made goodies to bring home.

