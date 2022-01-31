Cookbooks overboard? A shipping accident delays major releases by Melissa Clark, Turkey and the Wolf

Were you looking forward to making a fried bologna sandwich loaded with crisp vinegar-brined potato chips? Or whipping up deviled egg tostadas with salsa macha?

You may have to dive to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

That is where copies of the cookbook “Turkey and the Wolf” — named for the popular New Orleans restaurant and containing such recipes — could be sitting. The publisher isn’t entirely sure.

The books, which were supposed to be available next month, were on their way from Singapore to New York aboard the Madrid Bridge, a container ship.

On Jan. 7, the ship experienced a container collapse that caused dozens of units to tumble into the sea, according to Ocean Network Express, the transportation and shipping company that operates the vessel.

“I have some wild and unfortunate cookbook news,” Mason Hereford, author of “Turkey and the Wolf” and owner of the restaurant, said on Instagram earlier this week, announcing the accident.

Also on the ship were about 50,000 copies of “Dinner in One,” a cookbook written by Melissa Clark, a New York Times food writer and columnist, who said she learned of the collapse from her editor last week.

She said that the strange incident felt in keeping with the string of tumultuous events that had defined this era. “Of all the things that we’ve been through in the past few years, I wasn’t surprised,” Clark said Friday.

About 60 containers went overboard, and 80 were damaged during the collapse, Ocean Network Express said in a statement. A “significant swell” occurred at the time of the accident but the company said the “root cause” of what happened remained under investigation.

Hundreds of millions of containers are transported by sea every year. While units rarely fall into the ocean, such accidents can occur during severe weather and in rough seas, according to the World Shipping Council.

On average, 1,382 containers are lost at sea every year, according to a 2020 report by the council.

Hereford said the release date of his book has been pushed to June. Clark’s book is now expected to come out in September.

“The world is just one crisis after another,” Hereford said. “If one of the crises is ‘Hey let’s reschedule the book,’ it seems pretty far down on the list of major problems the world is going through.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.