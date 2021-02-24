Cooking classes and tastings feature wine, cocktails and more

POINT REYES

Cheese and cocktail class with Point Reyes, Griffo

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. will hold a virtual Cheese & Cocktail class with Griffo Distillery of Petaluma at 4 p.m. March 5 on Zoom.

Cheese and cocktail kits will ship separately on March 1, and the deadline to order is midnight on Feb. 28. During the class, Griffo founders Michael and Jennifer Griffo will pair the cheeses with a few of their signature cocktails and talk about how to entertain with cheese and spirits.

To reserve the class and order a cheese kit, go to pointreyescheese.com and click on Experiences, then Virtual Tastings. Cheese kits include Toma, Quinta, TomaRashi and Bay Blue cheeses; TCHO Milk Chocolate and a box of Rustic Bakery Olive Oil and Sel Gris Flatbread bites. Cost is $75.

To order a cocktail kit, go to griffodistillery.com and click on Shop Spirits, then Cocktail Kits. The kits include ingredients for making the Lavender Bee, California Bay and Thai Coffee cocktails as well as the Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur Digestif. Cost is $93.

Participants will be emailed Zoom meeting details, cheese board instructions and cocktail recipes. For questions, call Nikki Gruss at 800-591-6878.

SANTA ROSA

Sur la Table launches “Make & Take” classes

Sur la Table in Montgomery Village is now offering daily, in-person cooking classes featuring “Make & Take” meals that can feed four.

The classes scheduled for March include seasonal dishes like Corned Beef & Mash as well as ethnic fare such as Chinese Dumplings, Korean BBQ and Ramen from Scratch. There are plenty of comfort favorites as well, from Fried Chicken and Chicken and Dumplings to Italian Sausage Lasagna, Fresh Pappardelle and Gumbo and Cornbread.

The cost of each class is $79. All classes begin at 4 p.m. To see the schedule and sign up, go to surlatable.com and click on Cooking Classes, then In-Store Classes and add the store location.

For more information, call 707-566-9820 or email cooking042@surlatable.com

GLEN ELLEN

B.R. Cohn offers customized, virtual wine tastings

B.R. Cohn Winery is now offering virtual tasting experiences in the privacy of your home with a B.R. Cohn wine expert guiding you through a flight of wines that you select yourself.

The custom tasting experience is free with a minimum purchase of two wine bottles per household.

To reserve, go to brcohn.com and click on Virtual Tastings. After you select a preferred time and date, a wine expert will contact you to assist with wine selections and delivery.

CALISTOGA

Kenefick Ranch hosts “cook along” event

Kenefick Ranch Vineyard & Winery is partnering with a team of Michelin-trained chefs from Truffle Shuffle of San Francisco for a virtual culinary experience on Zoom at 4 p.m. March 13.

The chefs will teach viewers how to cook a restaurant-quality meal that features Snake River Farms’ Steak with Bearnaise Sauce paired with Kenefick Ranch’s 2016 Picket Road White and 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, Chris’ Cuvée.

The Truffle Shuffle package costs $195 and includes one bottle of each wine, along with the ingredients needed to make the entrée for two people. A portion of each booking will help provide a meal to a family in need.

To reserve, go to kenefickranch.com and click on Virtual Tastings.

Kenefick Ranch is a family-owned vineyard that has its own label and sells its grapes to other Napa Valley labels such as Caymus Vineyards, Cade Estate and Nickel & Nickel.

Truffle Shuffle, founded by two former French Laundry chefs, sources and provides the finest fresh truffles available. During the pandemic, the brand has pivoted to provide live cooking experiences

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56