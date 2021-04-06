Cooking classes, garden benefits planned this April in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG

Palmer hosts Pigs & Pinot cooking class

In lieu of his annual Pigs & Pinot benefit, Chef Charlie Palmer of the Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg will host a virtual Pigs & Pinot cooking class series this spring, with pinot noir from local wineries.

The four classes feature a 45-60 minute live Zoom demonstration with a suggested wine pairing, followed by a Q&A session with the Healdsburg-based chef.

The series will launch at 4 p.m. Friday with his demonstration of an Espresso-Brined Heritage Pork Chop with braised leeks and fingerling potatoes paired with the Dot Wine 2018 Lolita Vineyard Pinot Noir.

The series continues at 4 p.m. April 29 with a Bone-in Pork Schnitzel and new potato salad paired with the CHEV 2018 Pinot Noir.

Palmer will demonstrate how to make a Five-Spiced Braised Pork Belly with cucumber and scallion salad at 4 p.m. May 27. That dish will be paired with the Trattore Farms 2019 Pinot Noir, Lauglin Ranch, Russian River Valley.

The series concludes at 4 p.m. June 24 with a Pork Tenderloin Medallion with mustard crust and charred bok choy paired with the LIOCO 2018 Laguna, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir.

The entire series costs $240. Individual classes are $75. To reserve, go to charliepalmer.com and click on Pigs & Pinot Cooking Class Series. There will be links to purchase the wines, with promotions available.

SONOMA COUNTY

Spring Bloom event for School Garden

The School Garden Network will hold an Earth Day benefit at 5 p.m. April 22 featuring a cooking demonstration with Handline Chef Natalie Goble, plus live and silent auctions.

The live virtual fundraiser hosted by Clark Wolf will weave together colorful stories of the network’s many school gardens, the gardeners and the children they serve in Sonoma County.

Tickets are $10 per household or $50 to $100 to be a sustaining supporter. For tickets, go to springbloom2021/eventbrite.com

Since its inception in 2003, the School Garden Network has awarded more than $260,000 in grant funding to more than 60 local schools.

SONOMA

Winemaker’s dinner at Reel & Brand

Winemaker Mike Cox of La Prenda Vineyards and Chef Chris Lobert of Reel & Brand restaurant will team up for a winemaker’s dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The four-course dinner will be held in the spacious patio of Reel & Brand. Cost is $85.

To reserve, search for the event on eventbrite.com or send an email to info@reelandbrand.net

SEBASTOPOL

Muir’s Tea Room offers Secret Garden tea

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s book “The Secret Garden” inspires the Yorkshire High Tea at Muir’s Tea Room and Cafe during the month of April.

You can pick up the tea service or enjoy it at one of the garden tables, with a reservation. To reserve a seat, call 707-634-6143.

The service includes tea blend of your choice and plant-based savories, scones and desserts, all wrapped with botanical décor.

Pickup dates are Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10, April 16 and 17 and April 23 and 24. Cost is $37 adults, $25 children 12 and under. To reserve: muirstearoomandcafe.com and click on online ordering. 330 South Main St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56