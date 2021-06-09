Cooking classes, winery dinners coming up in the North Bay this summer

SANTA ROSA

Sur la Table expands its class schedule

Summer is almost here, and it’s a good time to brush up on your cooking skills.

While continuing the Make & Take series of classes and workshops, Sur la Table in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village has brought back its evening classes this month featuring everything from Chinese dim sum and sushi to rustic Italian cooking and pizza. The classes start at 7 p.m. and cost $79.

Now that school is out, Sur la Table also has restarted its popular Kids Series and Teen Series five-day cooking camps starting June 14 and continuing through Aug. 20. The Kids Series (ages 7 to 11) starts at noon on weekdays and includes the themes of Cooking 101 and Restaurant Week. The Teen Series (for teens 12 to 17) starts at 3 p.m. on weekdays and includes Global Street Food and Restaurant Week themes. Cost is $249 a week for each camper.

In addition, the national cookware store will host an online Father’s Day Grilling class with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at 6 p.m. June 17. The menu includes Melon and Pineapple Agua Fresca, Grilled Smashed Potatoes, Grilled Chicken Thighs with Brazilian Vinaigrette Salsa and Grilled Peaches with Mascarpone and Honey. Cost is $49 and includes shopping list, preparation instructions and recipes.

To sign up for online classes, go to surlatable.com and click on cooking classes.

To register for in-person classes, go to surlatable.com/stores, enter your zip code and click on find a class. For more information: 707-566-9820.

GEYSERVILLE

Trione Vineyards offers food and wine dinner

Treat your dad to an array of not-yet-released wines and a three-course dinner prepared by Chef Tim Vallery of Peloton Culinary at 6 p.m. June 19 at Trione Vineyards & Winery’s Old Stone Building.

The cost is $165, including food, wine pairings, tax and tip. To reserve: 707-814-8100 or go to trionewinery.com and click on events. 19550 Geyserville Ave.

SEBASTOPOL

Dutton Estate Winery hosts Sunset Sipping

Enjoy an after-hours evening of wine and food at 5-7 p.m. June 19 during Dutton at Dusk at the Dutton Estate Winery.

The evening begins with a personal charcuterie and cheese spread and a full menu of Dutton Estate wines offered by the glass or bottle. Each guest is greeted with a refreshing taste of the Dutton Estate Hard Apple Cider.

Cost is $20, including the cider, charcuterie and cheese but not the wine. Reservation times are 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

To reserve: duttonestate.com and click on events. 8757 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol.

ONLINE

SF restaurateur Knickerbocker on “Love Later on”

Peggy Knickerbocker, a former San Francisco restaurateur and well-known food writer for Saveur and Gourmet magazines, will talk about her new book, “Love Later On,” at 7 p.m. June 30 as part of Copperfield’s Books’ “In Conversation” series.

Knickerbocker will be interviewed by Barbara Lane about her colorful memoir, which explores how romance can work later in life. Although she has led a fascinating life, including living in Paris, she had an early divorce and repeatedly underserved herself with her choices in men.

“I traveled the world and was a fulfilled woman on my own, and then, of course, I met him,” Knickerbocker wrote. “It’s a hopeful, sophisticated tale of two 60-somethings from disparate backgrounds falling in love.”

To register, go to copperfieldsbooks.com, where you can also order a hardcover copy of “Love Later On” (Gatekeeper Press, 2021, $48.60)

