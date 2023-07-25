John Ash shares creative ways to use tinned fish

All of us have some history with canned (tinned) seafood. Who can forget those inexpensive cans of domestic tuna that helped many of us through college or some low-paying time of our lives? When I was growing up in Colorado, my grandmother insisted I have a can of tuna or sardines with me when I went fishing or hunting — “survival food” she called it. It’s very simple food, but in recent times tinned fish has become very hip in restaurants and with home cooks.

Originally “tinned” seafood was in glass jars, probably owing its association to wine in bottles. Tinned seafood was one of the greatest inventions in food preservation, and it came in response to a wartime need. In 1795, the French army offered a 12,000-franc prize (an immense amount then) to anyone who could create a way to store food that could travel to the front without spoiling. In 1810, French chef Nicolas Appert came up with the technique of boiling and sealing food in glass bottles. He wasn’t sure why this worked, but it was explained later by Louis Pasteur, who taught us that the combination of heat-based sterilization and airtight sealing keeps food inside free of spoiling microorganisms.

This is the same technique we use today with canning. (Appert did claim the prize, by the way.) The move to using tins was patented by Englishman Peter Durand. Tins were a much more efficient container than glass, and an industry was born.

Ground zero for tinned seafood now and for a long time has been the Mediterranean, especially Spain and Portugal. Not only are there all kinds of fish and shellfish available but on the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal), they are packaged with the most inventive and beautiful labels. There are markets there that only sell tinned fish. It’s definitely something to put on your culinary bucket list.

Probably the most important attribute of tinned fish is that it can have a shelf life of up to five years. After you’ve opened it, canned seafood, like any perishable food, should not be left at room temperature for prolonged periods. Once opened, it should be refrigerated and covered; it can last for up to three days without spoiling.

The popularity of tinned fish (called conservas in Mediterranean countries) has been a culinary favorite for centuries. Tinned sardines, anchovies, mussels and the like are delicious, quick and versatile. All you need to do is peel back that lid, assemble your “sea-cuterie” board and dive into the world of tinned fish. In the recipes that follow, feel free to substitute any tinned fish that strikes your fancy.

Catalan Tomato Toast

Makes 4 servings

This is a classic starter and considered the national dish of Catalonia. It’s made variously with anchovies or other tinned fish, cheeses and/or Spanish Jamon serrano (cured Spanish ham).

4 slices rustic bread

2 medium dead-ripe tomatoes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (preferably Spanish), plus more for drizzling

Sea salt, to taste

8 small anchovies, preferably smoked, or other tinned fish

Toast or grill the bread and set aside. Cut the tomatoes in half. Place a grater over a large mixing bowl. Rub the cut side of the tomatoes until all the flesh is grated. Discard the skin.

Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to the grated tomato and season to taste with salt.

Spoon the tomato mixture over the slices of toast and top each slice with two of the anchovies or your other favorite tinned fish. Drizzle with a little more oil and serve.

Tonnato: A Different Tuna Salad

Makes 6 - 8 servings

The different twist here uses canned tuna to make a “tonnato” sauce, an elegant Italian aioli of canned tuna, anchovies and lemon. It’s typically used as a condiment for lean meat, especially braised veal. Its roots are in the Piemonte region of Italy. Today you’ll find it served with all sorts of things like tomatoes, asparagus, hard- and soft-cooked eggs, pasta, even potato chips.

Tonnato Sauce (recipe follows)

Mixture of savory greens such as frisée, cress, endive and whatever else you like

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Capers, for topping

On chilled plates, spread a nice layer (a couple of tablespoons) of the tonnato sauce. Dress the separated greens gently with vinaigrette and arrange attractively on top of the sauce with a sprinkling of capers.

Tonnato Sauce

Makes 2 cups or so

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium peeled and smashed garlic clove

1 6-ounce can tuna packed in olive oil, flaked

3 drained anchovy fillets

½ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, or to taste

2 teaspoons drained capers

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper