What is a “burpless” cucumber?

Well, back in your great-grandparents’ day, the standard slicing cucumbers had their full complement of cucurbitacins — bitter compounds that provoked burping in many people due to their indigestibility. In those days, it was disgraceful to burp in public, so plant scientists over the years bred cucurbitacins out of cucumbers, labeling their results as “burpless.”

Cucurbitacins exist not only in cucumbers but also pumpkins and gourds. Their purpose is to ward off animals, insects, and bacterial and fungal infections.

Also, cucurbitacins are effective as antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory substances in humans. So much so that scientists are currently looking at them as anti-cancer compounds.

Many of today’s most popular slicing cucumbers — the familiar tough-skinned types that we often peel before cutting into rounds for salads — are burpless, resistant to disease and far less bitter than those our ancestors knew.

Our slicing cukes are not quite ready here in Sonoma County for sale in farmers markets. But farms in the warmer parts of California are sending them ripe and ready to our stores, where you’ll find not only slicers, but several other types, too.

To get the freshest cucumbers, avoid any that are waxed. That’s almost always an indication that they are old with soggy flesh and hard seeds. And if any have a sunny yellowish-white spot on one side, avoid them, too. They’re old.

Types of cucumbers

Varieties called pickling cucumbers have grooves down their length, a warty surface and are usually about 4-5 inches long, the perfect size for packing into a cucumber jar you store in the fridge. They are typically unwaxed.

Just put the cukes in a jar with a small handful of pickling spices or dill seed and fill the jar with white vinegar so the liquid covers the vegetables. Place the jar in the fridge for a couple of weeks, after which you’ll have your own homemade pickles.

You may have also seen little cardboard baskets of Persian cucumbers in stores recently. They are types favored in the Middle East. Their skins are ribbed and thin enough that they don’t need peeling, although peeling them gives them a cosmetic boost. They are the preferred type for Greek salad, cut into bite-sized chunks along with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and olives, and dressed with salt, Greek oregano, lemon juice and olive oil.

The wonderful dishes of Iranian cuisine are often accompanied by Khiar Shoor Irani, which translates to “Persian Salty Cucumbers,” a straightforward way of saying “Persian pickles.” Make them the same way as refrigerator pickles (above), but with Persian cucumbers instead of pickling ones and coriander seeds instead of dill.

Greenhouse or English cucumbers are generally high-quality fruits, long and slender, with few seeds. They are often wrapped in plastic to protect their tender, unblemished skins, which makes them perfect for cutting into matchsticks to incorporate in nigiri sushi.

Those greenhouse cucumbers also excel in a Thai salad combined with raw chilies and lemon grass.

The fact that cucumbers are 94% water makes them a refreshing, low-calorie snack. Cultures in hot climates use cucumbers in favorite summer dishes so diners, too, can be cool as a cucumber.

In India, cucumber raita — yogurt combined with cucumbers and flavored with herbs and spices like mint, cumin, and perhaps chili peppers, is a condiment used to balance the spice in the rest of the meal. In Greece, tzatziki is similar, but typically thicker because it’s made with Greek yogurt.

Tzatziki for Every Meal

Makes 6 servings

No Greek meal would be complete without a bowl of tzatziki somewhere on the table. Dip pita in it, or chunks of fish, chicken, roast lamb or goat. Or place a dish of cold, sliced vegetables on the table and watch people dip their crudités in the tzatziki.

1 quart Greek yogurt

3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 large cucumber, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh chopped spearmint

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Peel and grate the cucumber, then press it between paper towels to remove as much liquid as possible.

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and adjust the salt and pepper if needed.

Place the tzatziki in a serving dish, cover and refrigerate for several hours for the mixture to chill and the flavors to integrate.