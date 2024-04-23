Wine of the week: Cormorant Cellars, 2021 Zabala Vineyard, Arroyo Secco, Monterey County Chardonnay

Foy, NV Dealcoholized Wine California Chardonnay, 0.5%, $29, 4 stars. Light and lively, this chardonnay is the epitome of fun. It has notes of apple, pear and lemon zest, with a citrusy finish. Bravo.

Merry Edwards, 2021 Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.3%, $68, 4.5 stars. A rich yet balanced chardonnay with gorgeous notes of pear, melon and crème brûlée. Lingering finish with just a hint of caramel.

Cormorant Cellars, 2021 Zabala Vineyard, Arroyo Secco, Monterey County Chardonnay , 13.4%, $27, 4.5 stars. Aromas of melon and citrus follow through to the palate. Buoyed by crisp acidity, this chardonnay has pitch perfect balance. It’s striking and overdelivers for the price.

Charlie Gilmore wanted a career where he wasn’t under florescent lights five days a week.

The name of the label – Cormorant – is a type of bird with short wings, making them agile swimmers.

“When I was younger my dad and I took pictures on the Monterey Coast,” Gilmore said. “I always thought Cormorants were funny birds and it stuck.”

As for the winning chardonnay, Gilmore said the grapes benefited from being groomed in sandy and gravely soils.

“This part of the vineyard is also in the shade on mid-summer days, which lengthens the growing season for slow even ripening,” he said.

A hands-off approach, Gilmore said, let’s the magic unfold with the grapes.

“To respect the grapes’ flavor, I use almost all neutral barrels and let the native yeast struggle at the beginning of fermentation,” the winemaker explained. “In early winter, I stirred the wine for over three months to lift the yeast and build the mouthfeel.”

Gilmore, 47, graduated with a degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis in 2000.

Launching his brand in 2018, the vintner began with just a few tons of Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc. Today he crafts a flight of about seven varietals, with his label producing just over 1,000 cases a year.

What makes Gilmore a good fit to be a winemaker, he said, is his curiosity about extraordinary wines.

“I love to learn how great wines were made in the past,” he explained.

The chardonnay that won top honors has an acid-driven house style, which is what Gilmore tries to achieve with all his wines.

“I prefer elegant, floral chardonnay with a good acid structure,” he said. “I’m trying to make wine in the purist way, not editing a picture of the land where the grapes are grown. I don’t think using most of the tools out there is wrong. I prefer not to even think about them for myself. I put the bag of tools down to focus on getting the best grapes in the winery.”

