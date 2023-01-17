HEALDSBURG AND SANTA ROSA

Get the golden ticket for Costeaux’s 100th

This year marks Costeaux Bakery’s 100th anniversary, and it will be a year marked with celebrations including a Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket hunt. Beginning this month, a Costeaux golden ticket will be placed in cakes and bread bags each month at all Costeaux locations (including Tia Maria in Santa Rosa and Big John’s Market in Healdsburg) and at retail partners. The person who finds the golden ticket will receive free baked goods and special commemorative items celebrating the anniversary. Also, each golden ticket holder will have a chance to attend a special event in August as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the popular bakery. More information on anniversary festivities are at costeaux.com. 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg; Costeaux at Big John’s, 1345 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg; 2266 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa; Tia Maria at 44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa.

HEALDSBURG

Lucky locals have their own menu at Matheson

The Matheson has debuted a special three-course tasting menu geared to those lucky enough to call Sonoma County home. The Local’s Menu, which launched this week, is $58 for three courses and is served beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday to Thursday. The menu changes every two weeks, based on what produce is in season. It will highlight a local farm, with a suggested local wine pairing. Options on the first menu include duck from Liberty Farms and chocolate pot de creme for dessert. Reservations available at opentable.com. 106 Matheson St.

PETALUMA

Lunar New Year celebration at Pho Sonoma

Celebrate the start of the year of the rabbit at this family-run Vietnamese restaurant in Theatre Square from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event kicks off with a lion dance in front of the restaurant at 4 p.m. Afterward, enjoy a dinner of pho, bun or vermicelli noodle bowls and other Vietnamese delicacies including frog legs and barbecued quail. The owners also will hand out prizes to diners such as a 15% off VIP card for life, restaurant gift certificates and free food and drinks. One in four will be a winner. The restaurant accepts reservations for parties of 4 or more by calling 707-762-6888. 140 Second St., Suite 120.

SANTA ROSA

Crab Feed to benefit Disabled Veterans

The Sonoma County chapter of Disabled American Veterans will hold its second annual crab feed 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building. The dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread, dessert and nonalcoholic drinks. Beer and wine will be available to buy. Tickets purchased by Friday include a $10 discount. The cost for adults is $90. Children 12 to 17 are $60, children 6 to 11 are $20 and children under 5 are free. The first 100 people in the door with prepaid tickets also will receive a free T-shirt. Find tickets and information about volunteering for the event at dav48sonoma.org/crab-feeds or call 707-595-0324. 1351 Maple Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Medlock Ames, SingleThread team for wine lunches

An al fresco lunch in a Medlock Ames’ olive grove already sounds spectacular, but it’s truly next level when that lunch is a bento box prepared by three-Michelin-star restaurant SingleThread. The box will feature produce grown at the restaurant’s farm and will be paired with wines from Medlock-Ames’ Bell Mountain Vineyard for $175 per person. Lunches will be held once a month on Saturdays from April to November and are available for parties of 2 to 6 people. For reservations, visit exploretock.com/medlockames 3487 Alexander Valley Road.