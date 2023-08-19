Costeaux French Bakery celebrates 100th birthday

Family, friends and loyal customers of Costeaux French Bakery gathered Thursday at its Healdsburg home base and toasted to a century in business.

The Seppi family, who have owned the bakery since 1981, presided over the celebration, together cutting a towering cake fashioned in the likeness of the artisan bakery’s iconic brand.

Guests at the free event also enjoyed pastries and a complimentary glass of sparking wine.

Remarks were shared by bakery president and CEO Will Seppi and Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley, who spoke about the bakery’s long history and community influence.