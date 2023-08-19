Costeaux French Bakery celebrates 100th birthday

Family, friends and loyal customers of Costeaux French Bakery gathered Thursday at its Healdsburg home base and toasted to a century in business.|
August 18, 2023, 5:28PM

Family, friends and loyal customers of Costeaux French Bakery gathered Thursday at its Healdsburg home base and toasted to a century in business.

The Seppi family, who have owned the bakery since 1981, presided over the celebration, together cutting a towering cake fashioned in the likeness of the artisan bakery’s iconic brand.

Guests at the free event also enjoyed pastries and a complimentary glass of sparking wine.

Remarks were shared by bakery president and CEO Will Seppi and Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley, who spoke about the bakery’s long history and community influence.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.