Costeaux French Bakery celebrating 100 years with new chef, fresh creations

Jorge Flores grew up going to Costeaux French Bakery where he is now head chef.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2023, 2:47PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Costeaux 100 Anniversary Celebrations

Birthday Party

When: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Cake and sparkling wine will be served.

Cost: Free

Roaring ’20s Anniversary Party

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Tickets: $100 at costeaux.com/product/anniversary_party

Both events will be held at the Healdsburg bakery, 417 Healdsburg Ave.

Jorge Flores has fond childhood memories of getting bread and cookies at Costeaux French Bakery when his family would travel from Tijuana to Healdsburg to visit his grandma.

“This was the spot. My uncle still talks about the focaccia,” he said.

Now, a quarter century later, Flores is the new head chef at the bakery’s flagship location as it celebrates 100 years in business.

To some, that may seem a mere coincidence. But as Flores opened up about his love for and involvement in the Healdsburg community, it seems almost inevitable that he would end up at Costeaux — a constant, comfortable presence and local cornerstone.

Flores, who most recently worked at Campo Fina in Healdsburg, embraces the challenge of finding the right balance of staying true to tradition and customers’ favorites while exercising his creativity to bring a fresh approach to Costeaux’s breakfast and lunch menu as it embarks on a new century.

“We’re competing against top-rated restaurants,” said Flores, noting the pressure that comes with running a kitchen in a town known as a culinary destination.

“There are certain staples that will never change, like quiche — and soup was a big thing. Other than those two things, I have freedom to do my own twist to everything,” he said.

Those twists come from what’s fresh and local. Flores keeps in close contact with local producers and farmers and shops at the farmers market a couple hundred yards away from the restaurant.

He says it’s been gratifying to watch longtime customers embrace the changes.

“The big key is sourcing local, because you incorporate community that way. You keep it exciting for them,” he said.

Finding his passion

Flores, now 36, moved to Healdsburg with his family when he was 14. He spoke little English when he enrolled in Healdsburg High School.

“It was rough not knowing English,” he said. “My parents depended on me to explain to them and translate for them, and I was still learning. Still to this day, my accent, sometimes I have to think about what I’m saying.”

He was considered an at-risk student and occasionally ran with the wrong crowd, he said. Even so, there were plenty of people who saw potential in him, including teachers and the school resource officer.

“A good friend of mine now is the chief of police (Matt Jenkins), but back then he was the campus cop. I used to get arrested by him all the time,” Flores said.

He got his act together his senior year and graduated in 2005, the only one of his friends to do so.

“I included myself in this community and I made a big change in my life,” Flores said.

A couple years later, he was looking for work and found a job as a dishwasher at the now-closed French Garden in Sebastopol. Within a month, he was promoted to pantry chef, which kicked off his passion for food.

“It was cool to see boxes of produce coming in,” he said. “I didn’t know what fennel was. I didn’t know what rosemary was. I didn’t know what parsley was. I was very intrigued to see what that tastes like.”

Flores grew up in a very traditional household where his mother did all the cooking. He loves her pozole and menudo. Her meatball stew was his favorite.

“It’s funny. Now that she tries to make food for me she’s like, ‘Try this.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it needs salt.’ So the table’s turned a little,” he said, laughing.

Local influences

Flores later worked at Bear Republic and Campo Fina until it closed last fall. His time at Campo Fina has had a clear influence on his evolving menu at Costeaux.

The 330 Center Street sandwich, a fried pork tenderloin on a soft roll, is a reference to Campo Fina’s address while incorporating a pork cutlet that was on its menu. And Flores adapted Campo Fina’s popular crispy fingerling potatoes into a breakfast dish topped with chorizo, chipotle aioli and poached eggs.

The most personal to Flores, though, is Vicky’s chicken salad at Costeaux, made with achiote-marinated chicken served on a bed of greens with a citrus vinaigrette. At Campo Fina, it was known as the Katina Salad.

“The chicken comes from when my daughter was expected. We had a baby shower and Ari (Rosen) from Campo Fina came and tried it and said, ‘Wow, that needs to be on the menu!’” Flores said. “But since I created that chicken, I decided to name it the Vicky Salad.”

Although he calls his time at Campo Fina a “big part of his heart,” Flores said the switch to a morning schedule has been a positive change.

“It gave me an opportunity to spend more time with my people, to have a life for myself, enjoy my daughter a lot more,” he said.

He volunteers as a coach for her soccer team and just recently finished a term on the board of Corazon, an organization that offers bilingual assistance to low-income, primarily Spanish-speaking families and promotes their inclusion in the broader community. He also plays an integral role in organizing community car shows, including a lighted cruise around the plaza last Christmas that doubled as a successful toy drive.

It’s Flores’ commitment to the community that impressed Will Seppi, president and CEO of Costeaux French Bakery, whose family has owned the bakery since 1981.

“It’s phenomenal to have Jorge, who’s ingrained here in the community, as part of our organization,” Seppi said. “He wants to see the people he works with and the town he lives in be successful.”

Seppi said Flores’ breakfast burger, a beef patty topped with spinach, cheddar and sunny-side-up egg on a Costeaux English muffin, is hands-down his favorite.

“He has an arsenal of our baked goods at his disposal that have been fun and creative for him,” Seppi said.

Flores uses the bakery’s popular cinnamon walnut bread as a base for both French toast and a Monte Cristo. He gives the ubiquitous avocado toast his own twist with the addition of pepitas and pickled onions.

While asked how he incorporates bread into seasonal specials, it was clear the wheels were turning in his head as he brainstormed.

“There’s peaches coming out of Dry Creek, the best peaches I’ve ever had in my life, and those are big opportunities to bring in something exciting and new for everybody. I get excited just talking about it,” he said.

He landed on his Peach Panzanella Salad that uses juicy peaches instead of the more traditional tomato.

Flores has a lot to look forward to this summer, including executing a menu for Costeaux’s 100th anniversary celebration in August. Beyond that, he hopes to put together a series of evening events with local producers like Gowan’s Cider and Wolf Coffee to showcase the great food Healdsburg is known for.

“Food is probably my main thing,” he said. “If you want to really reach out to me and tap into my heart, that’s what you’ve got to talk to me about.”

Peach Panzanella Salad

Makes 4 servings

Take chef Jorge Flores’ advice and use locally grown peaches for this. If you can’t find fragrant peaches with a little give to them, opt for tomatoes instead.

For the salad

6 cups of Costeaux sourdough or other sourdough bread cut in 2-inch cubes, crust discarded (approximately 1 loaf)

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, such as Costeaux 100th Anniversary Commemorative Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

4 Dry Creek peaches

2 Armenian cucumbers, cut into ¼-inch slices

1 bunch basil

15-16 fresh mint leaves

2 cups queso fresco, grated

1 cup Pickled Red Onions (recipe follows)

8 ounces burrata

Fennel fronds, for garnish (optional)

For the White Balsamic Vinaigrette

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, such as Costeaux 100th Anniversary Commemorative Olive Oil

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons chile oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place sourdough cubes in a large bowl. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Transfer cubes to a baking sheet, place in oven and toast until golden brown but not crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Watch them carefully so they don’t get too brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

While the bread cools, make the dressing. Put all ingredients into a bowl and whisk until the mixture emulsifies.

Return toasted bread cubes to the mixing bowl and drizzle with approximately half the White Balsamic Vinaigrette. Allow to soak briefly while you prepare the additional ingredients. Don’t let the bread soak too long or it will get soggy.

Cut each peach into ¼-inch slices. Slice enough cucumber to match the number of peach slices. Place all items in the mixing bowl on top of the bread.

To julienne the basil, stack 12 to 16 leaves and roll into a cigar shape. Cut crosswise into thin ribbons. Repeat with the mint leaves. Toss basil and mint into the bread mixture. Add grated queso fresco and 1 cup Pickled Red Onions. Add more dressing to taste and another pinch of salt and pepper to taste and toss. Portion salad onto four plates and top with burrata cheese (fresh mozzarella works, too). Garnish with fennel fronds (or use another handful of julienned basil leaves) and a few turns of freshly ground pepper and serve.

Pickled Red Onions

Makes about 4 cups

2 large red onions

1½ cups white balsamic vinegar

1½ cups water

1¼ cups sugar

¼ cup kosher salt

3 tablespoons pickling spice

Cut onions in half lengthwise and remove the skins. Lay the onion cut side down and cut away the tough root end. With the root end facing you and the knife at a 45 degree angle, make matchstick-size cuts through the onion, moving toward the center of the onion.

Put all ingredients in a 2½-quart saucepan and bring just to a boil. As soon as it comes to a boil, remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool. Transfer onions to a container with a lid and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 to 5 hours or preferably overnight before using.

Costeaux Bakery Avocado Toast

Makes 4 servings

1 loaf Costeaux seeded batard or other seeded sourdough bread

Good-quality butter

2 avocados

5 radishes, shaved or very thinly sliced

1 container of microgreens, such as pea shoots

6 ounces Pickled Red Onions (see preceding recipe)

4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

1 package toasted sunflower seeds or pepitas

Pinch of sea salt

1 container red chile flakes

½ cup good-quality olive oil such as Costeaux 100th Anniversary Commemorative Olive Oil

Slice bread into eight 1-inch-thick slices. Toast bread and spread with desired amount of butter. Place two slices of bread on each plate. Slice each avocado in half, remove pit and carefully remove the skin from each half. Place each half cut side down and slice thinly lengthwise. Fan out the sliced avocado evenly over both pieces of bread. Sprinkle with sea salt and red chile flakes as desired. Add sliced hard-boiled egg and top with sliced radishes. Sprinkle with toasted sunflower seeds and garnish with microgreens and Pickled Red Onion slices. Finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.

Vichyssoise (Potato Leek Soup)

Makes 6-8 servings

This French soup is a classic for many reasons, including that it can be served hot or cold, making it ideal for any kind of weather. Long a favorite of Costeaux customers, it can be found in the Costeaux French Bakery Cookbook and makes regular appearances on the menu.

5 leeks

8 cloves garlic, minced

4 medium Russet potatoes (about 1- 1 ¼ pounds)

¼ cup butter

6 cups chicken stock

1 cup cream

½ cup sour cream

Kosher salt

White pepper

Chives, chopped, for garnish

Splash of sherry (optional)

Remove tough green tops and root end from leeks. Slice leeks in half lengthwise and cut into ½-inch-thick half-moons. Soak in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes and drain through a colander, being careful to remove all dirt and grit. Pat leeks dry with a towel.

While leeks soak, peel the potatoes. Cut in half lengthwise, then cut into ½-inch slices. Set aside.

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cleaned leeks. Saute 3 minutes until leeks are wilted, being careful not to let them brown. If they begin to brown, reduce heat. Add potatoes to leek mixture. Add chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Cook until potatoes are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Transfer mixture to a blender and puree until smooth or use an immersion blender. Return puree to the pot. Add the cream, sour cream and salt and white pepper to taste. Serve either hot or chilled in soup bowls, garnished with chopped chives and a splash of sherry if desired.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

