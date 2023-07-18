Both events will be held at the Healdsburg bakery, 417 Healdsburg Ave.

Jorge Flores has fond childhood memories of getting bread and cookies at Costeaux French Bakery when his family would travel from Tijuana to Healdsburg to visit his grandma.

“This was the spot. My uncle still talks about the focaccia,” he said.

Now, a quarter century later, Flores is the new head chef at the bakery’s flagship location as it celebrates 100 years in business.

To some, that may seem a mere coincidence. But as Flores opened up about his love for and involvement in the Healdsburg community, it seems almost inevitable that he would end up at Costeaux — a constant, comfortable presence and local cornerstone.

Flores, who most recently worked at Campo Fina in Healdsburg, embraces the challenge of finding the right balance of staying true to tradition and customers’ favorites while exercising his creativity to bring a fresh approach to Costeaux’s breakfast and lunch menu as it embarks on a new century.

“We’re competing against top-rated restaurants,” said Flores, noting the pressure that comes with running a kitchen in a town known as a culinary destination.

“There are certain staples that will never change, like quiche — and soup was a big thing. Other than those two things, I have freedom to do my own twist to everything,” he said.

Those twists come from what’s fresh and local. Flores keeps in close contact with local producers and farmers and shops at the farmers market a couple hundred yards away from the restaurant.

He says it’s been gratifying to watch longtime customers embrace the changes.

“The big key is sourcing local, because you incorporate community that way. You keep it exciting for them,” he said.

Finding his passion

Flores, now 36, moved to Healdsburg with his family when he was 14. He spoke little English when he enrolled in Healdsburg High School.

“It was rough not knowing English,” he said. “My parents depended on me to explain to them and translate for them, and I was still learning. Still to this day, my accent, sometimes I have to think about what I’m saying.”

He was considered an at-risk student and occasionally ran with the wrong crowd, he said. Even so, there were plenty of people who saw potential in him, including teachers and the school resource officer.

“A good friend of mine now is the chief of police (Matt Jenkins), but back then he was the campus cop. I used to get arrested by him all the time,” Flores said.

He got his act together his senior year and graduated in 2005, the only one of his friends to do so.

“I included myself in this community and I made a big change in my life,” Flores said.

A couple years later, he was looking for work and found a job as a dishwasher at the now-closed French Garden in Sebastopol. Within a month, he was promoted to pantry chef, which kicked off his passion for food.

“It was cool to see boxes of produce coming in,” he said. “I didn’t know what fennel was. I didn’t know what rosemary was. I didn’t know what parsley was. I was very intrigued to see what that tastes like.”

Flores grew up in a very traditional household where his mother did all the cooking. He loves her pozole and menudo. Her meatball stew was his favorite.

“It’s funny. Now that she tries to make food for me she’s like, ‘Try this.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it needs salt.’ So the table’s turned a little,” he said, laughing.

Local influences

Flores later worked at Bear Republic and Campo Fina until it closed last fall. His time at Campo Fina has had a clear influence on his evolving menu at Costeaux.

The 330 Center Street sandwich, a fried pork tenderloin on a soft roll, is a reference to Campo Fina’s address while incorporating a pork cutlet that was on its menu. And Flores adapted Campo Fina’s popular crispy fingerling potatoes into a breakfast dish topped with chorizo, chipotle aioli and poached eggs.

The most personal to Flores, though, is Vicky’s chicken salad at Costeaux, made with achiote-marinated chicken served on a bed of greens with a citrus vinaigrette. At Campo Fina, it was known as the Katina Salad.

“The chicken comes from when my daughter was expected. We had a baby shower and Ari (Rosen) from Campo Fina came and tried it and said, ‘Wow, that needs to be on the menu!’” Flores said. “But since I created that chicken, I decided to name it the Vicky Salad.”

Although he calls his time at Campo Fina a “big part of his heart,” Flores said the switch to a morning schedule has been a positive change.

“It gave me an opportunity to spend more time with my people, to have a life for myself, enjoy my daughter a lot more,” he said.