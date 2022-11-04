Costumes, coyotes and overall fall-appreciation

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Dear fall: I'm so happy you're here

Almost like clockwork, the first day of November came with one of the first rains of this season. Leaves are orange, scattering the streets and the clouds roll in and out of the sky. After what felt like the longest summer, it’s finally starting to feel like fall around here.

As someone who recently moved back to Sonoma County after four years of study in San Diego, I was losing hope that we would get to a true, chilly, Sonoma fall, but I’m relieved to see temperatures dropping and storms on the map. Fall is arguably the best season around here, and it’s hitting us right in time for all the holiday menus coming out at our local coffee shops.

— Lonnie Hayes, The Press Democrat

Friday, Nov. 4

Coyote howls in Sebastopol

Wildness is important to me. I used to be highly focused on getting into the world’s empty spaces, as away from people as I was capable. These days I don’t pursue that as often as I once did, or probably should, but wildness is still important to me. So I am grateful for the coyote pack that hunts where I live outside Sebastopol. Almost every night, if I’m lying awake or as I’m drifting to sleep, sharp howls and bloodthirsty shrieks will reverberate out from the ridges and creek beds near my home as the pack scores a meal. I revel in this small slice of wildness, and I try to reprimand myself for imagining the prey might be an overly greedy real estate developer.

— Andrew Graham, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Nov. 3

Knock on wood a thousand times

I bought a second air purifier earlier this year to use in the house when the next wildfire inevitably hits.

Much as I didn’t want even to contemplate another devastating fire anywhere nearby, I’ve become so used to having them regularly I just took for granted we were due.

But now — even though we’re not supposed to think in terms of “fire seasons” anymore, when we know they can happen any time — I’m feeling just a wee bit giddy about the rain and the cool, moist weather, and the fact we’ve made it all the way to November without a “big one” this year — knock on wood a thousand times.

Could we be lucky two years in a row?

— Mary Callahan, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Nov. 2

A trick-or-treat newbie gets impatient

My family wasn’t sure how my almost-2-year-old nephew would take to trick-or-treating. He started the night by refusing to wear his costume, and we wondered if the combination of strangers’ homes and spooky decorations would keep him on the sidewalk while his big brother went after the goodies in our Montgomery Village neighborhood.

But it turned out to be a friendly stroll. Many neighbors were already out on their porches — bowls of candy at the ready — and my nephew quickly picked up the idea: Go up the front walk, hold out your bucket, get candy, repeat.

In fact, at one house, it wasn’t happening fast enough — so he decided to open the door himself. Surprise!

— Corey Young, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Stepping into a technicolor dreamworld

For the past 17 years, I’ve lived in Southern California — in the Palm Springs area.

Palm trees. Triple-digit temps nine months out of the year. And, sunshine — lots and lots of sunshine.

It’s also dry, dusty, and varying shades of brown. It’s the desert, so what else would it be?

I’m now in the process of transferring my life to the North Bay and I have to say that I’m experiencing a bit of shock at how green everything is up here, even with the ongoing drought. And, don’t get me started on the changing colors of the leaves!

This past weekend I visited three wineries as part of a birthday trip for a good friend. Even before the wine was poured, my head was already spinning at the beauty of this region.

It was a lot like that scene in “The Wizard of Oz,” where Dorothy goes from black-and-white to technicolor. Shame there were no munchkins — although there was a person dressed up like a bunch of grapes.

So, happy to be back in an area with four seasons!

— Marie McCain, The Press Democrat

Monday, Oct.31

Halloween haunt sent me cowering

A group of Press Democrat reporters and our partners headed to the old Sears auto center south of Santa Rosa Plaza on Thursday night for what promised to be a Halloween fright.

As we waited our turn to head inside the Blind Scream Haunted House, the screams of other visitors echoed through the building. I brushed it off as kids being kids, playing it cool as we entered.

But as we worked our way through the maze of hallways decorated with spider webs and bloodied corpses I could feel nervous giggles bubbling up inside.

Eventually the rush of excitement got to me, sending me cowering at every turn as actors unexpectedly poked their headd out of black curtains and animatronic undead animals and witches came to life.

A chainsaw-wielding man sent me into a frenzied run, nearly knocking out a colleague.

— Paulina Pineda, The Press Democrat