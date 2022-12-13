PENNGROVE

Crab feed benefit season officially underway

Tickets are on sale for one of the first crab feeds of 2023, to benefit Penngrove Social Firemen projects including improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. The Jan. 7 crab feed features crab, pasta, salad and bread and kicks off with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, with dinner following at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available at JavAmore Café at 10101 Main St. or online at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 707-794-1516. The Penngrove Community Clubhouse is at 385 Woodward Ave. Note: The event date could change depending if crab season is delayed.

ONLINE

Festive night in with Viansa wine, cooking class

During the busy holiday season, a cozy night in is always welcome. Join Chris and Robyn Sebastiani of Viansa winery at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, for an online wine and cooking class, including a virtual tasting of their Quattro Super Tuscan blend. Attendees will receive a bottle of wine, a family recipe for Tuscan-style slow-cooked pork with creamy polenta and a bag of Italian polenta to start the meal. Some of the cooking will be done during the virtual event and the rest can be completed after, with tips from Chris and Robyn. Reservations are $125 and must be made by Thursday, Dec. 15, at Exploretock.com/viansa to ensure time for delivery.

SEBASTOPOL

Olive, apple farm holds holiday open house

If there’s a food lover on your holiday gift list, you can check that off while taking in stunning 360-degree views of west county’s rolling hills at Gold Ridge Organic Farms. Their farm shop is open on Fridays before Christmas for visitors to curate their own gift baskets filled with the farm’s newly pressed olive oil, apple cider syrups and products from other local artisan food producers. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the open house includes orchard walks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., plus tastings of olive oil, apple cider syrup and cheese from Toluma Farms. Gold Ridge is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, and again Friday, Dec. 23. The events are free, but those wanting to attend are asked to make a reservation at goldridgeorganicfarms/events. 3387 Canfield Road.

ST. HELENA

CIA at Greystone hosts Winter Faire

Hot cider, festive food and live music are just some of what visitors will enjoy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the popular Winter Faire at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. The barrel room at the historic culinary school will be filled with seasonal food and a selection of gifts from local vendors. Activities include cookie decorating and a wreath-making workshop for an extra fee. Bring a toy for Toys for Tots to be entered into a raffle. Admission is $20 per person. The wreath-making class is $25 per person. Admission is free for children 5 and under. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. 2555 Main St.

LITTLE RIVER

Ultimate getaway for the crab connoisseur

For the crustacean lover who already has everything, a crabbing adventure package at Little River Inn could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. During the month of January, the inn is offering a two-night stay that includes breakfast, dinner and a bottle of wine, plus a four- to five-hour excursion on a chartered crab boat out of Fort Bragg. After an early-morning launch, participants set out crab pots, then enjoy some whale watching before retracing their path to harvest the pots on the way back to Noyo Harbor. The boat’s crew will cook and clean up to 10 crabs per person (depending on the size of the catch) for participants to take home. The inn’s fireplace rooms will be a welcome retreat after a day on the water. Packages for two start at $1,075. Bookings are required at least seven days in advance and can be made by calling 707-937-5942. 7751 Highway 1.