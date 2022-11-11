Charlotte Bridant of Sonoma shows off a gift she made at a Victorian Christmas Crafts workshop. The event returns Sunday to Sonoma. (Dianne Reber Hart)

Sonoma

A Christmas crafts workshop just for kids

Kids can make their own gifts for the holidays at kid prices during the annual Victorian Christmas Crafts Workshop Sunday, Nov. 12, at the General Vallejo Home.

The event has been a favorite Sonoma tradition for 30 years. It will go on rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids can choose among a variety of crafts to make and take home for 25 cents to $1. Refreshments are included along with a “special guest.” There is no admission, although each child must have an accompanying adult. Adults are charged $3 to enter the historic park. The event is hosted by Sonoma Petaluma Parks. 363 Third St. W., Sonoma. 707-843-0109, sonomaparks.org

Online

Learn to make a fire resilient landscape that looks good

It can be tricky these days to create and maintain a landscape that is fire-wise, sustainable and supports biodiversity, while also meeting all county codes.

But experts with the Resilient Landscapes Coalition will show you how at free virtual workshop Tuesday, Nov. 15. They will show how proper maintenance is one of the most important steps to keep your property and neighborhood fire-wise and sustainable. They will cover pruning, irrigation, mulching, composting and other maintenance techniques and talk about what to do on red flag warning days, when there is a greater risk of wildfires.

Topics will include:

• Recommendations for fire-wise landscaping in the 0- to 5-foot, 5- to 30-foot and 30- to 100-foot defensible space zones, with specific plant, design and maintenance suggestions.

• Practical ways to reconcile sometimes conflicting guidelines to achieve a beautiful, biodiverse, energy-saving and water- and fire-wise landscaping.

• A practical understanding of what it means to be sustainable in an ever-changing California climate.

• Resources for how to move forward with your landscape from fall to winter.

The coalition includes representatives from Fire Safe Sonoma, Sonoma County Master Gardeners, Sonoma Ecology Center and the Habitat Corridor Project. 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/bdedwfw3 or sonomamg.ucanr.edu (click on upcoming events). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Petaluma garden club gets River Park update

The Petaluma Garden Club will hear about plans for a new Petaluma River Park at its Monday meeting.

Seair Lorentz and Matt Stone will offer an update on the project, which calls for creating a public park on 24 acres on the McNear Peninsula along the Petaluma River. The meeting, open to nonmembers, is at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Petaluma

Help give some TLC to the library garden

The Petaluma Library Garden Model Site is in need of some tender loving care. For those who want to help and learn some new gardening skills, a volunteer work day is slated for Friday, Nov 18. The work party is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. although volunteers are welcome to drop by whenever and for however long they can. The group will be weeding, mulching and pruning. Volunteers should bring a filled reusable water bottle and a hat or sunscreen and wear closed-toe shoes and work clothes. 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.

You can reach submit home and garden news at least three weeks before a timely event to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.