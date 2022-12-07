Subscribe

Cranberries: An American original

The cranberry, along with blueberries and the Concord grape, has a unique place in American cuisine. These are the three North American native fruits that are grown in commercial quantities. There are, of course, lots of other fruits native to North America such as the paw paw and the Saskatoon berry, but these aren’t grown commercially. Native Americans used wild cranberries extensively — as a food, as a fabric dye and as a healing agent. When the European settlers landed, they adopted the versatile cranberry and, in addition to the uses Native Americans had for it, they used cranberries as a valuable bartering tool. American whalers and sailors also carried cranberries, which are full of vitamin C, on their voyages to prevent scurvy. The name “cranberry” is thought to come from the Pilgrim name for the fruit, “crane berry.” It was called this because the small, pink blossoms that appear in spring resemble the head and bill of a Sandhill crane. It has also been called the “bounce berry” because they will bounce when ripe. This is a good way to test for ripeness when you buy them in bulk. The U.S. still is the source for much of the world’s supply of cranberries. Wisconsin is the largest producer, accounting for over half the production. Maine is next, with 25% or so, followed by New Jersey, Washington and Oregon, which make up the rest. Canada also produces a large crop of cranberries, mainly in Quebec, Nova Scotia and British Columbia. One of the common misconceptions about cranberries is that they are grown in or underwater. They do require water in the beginning and typically at the end of their growing cycle. The season begins in winter, when growers flood bogs with water that freezes and insulates the vines from frost. As the winter snow melts and spring arrives, the bogs are drained and the plants grow in dry beds. Blossoms soon appear and, in mid-July, petals fall from the flowers, leaving tiny green nodes which become ripe red cranberries after weeks of summer sun. Cranberries are typically harvested in September and October. Most are harvested using the wet method when growers flood their bogs with water. They then use harvesting machines that loosen the cranberries from the vine. With small air pockets in their center, the cranberries float to the water’s surface. Growers corral the berries onto conveyors that lift them from the flooded bog onto trucks and into processing plants. If you buy cranberries in a plastic bag, the bag can go directly into the freezer. Bulk cranberries can be frozen in a freezer bag or freezer container. Cranberries will last up to 9 months in the freezer. Frozen cranberries can be used in recipes without thawing. Because frozen berries will be soft when thawed, it’s easier to chop or grind them while they’re frozen. During the last decade or so, several studies have suggested that cranberries are not only a healthy, low-calorie fruit, but may also help prevent urinary tract infections and reduce the risk of gum disease, ulcers and heart disease and may have anticancer properties.|
JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 6, 2022, 5:19PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Storing cranberries

If you buy cranberries in a plastic bag, the bag can go directly into the freezer. Bulk cranberries can be frozen in a freezer bag or freezer container. Cranberries will last up to 9 months in the freezer. Frozen cranberries can be used in recipes without thawing. Because frozen berries will be soft when thawed, it’s easier to chop or grind them while they’re frozen.

Health benefits of cranberries

During the last decade or so, several studies have suggested that cranberries are not only a healthy, low-calorie fruit, but may also help prevent urinary tract infections and reduce the risk of gum disease, ulcers and heart disease and may have anticancer properties.

Cranberries contain significant amounts of flavonoids and polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds naturally manufactured by the body and/or ingested, primarily as components of fruits and vegetables, that can stabilize harmful free radicals.

The body produces free radicals through normal metabolic activities. The sun’s ultraviolet radiation, tobacco smoke and certain naturally occurring chemicals also can be sources of free radical production. Antioxidants protect our bodies from harmful molecules that we are exposed to every day. But under stress, the body’s ability to produce antioxidants can become severely impaired, and there is good evidence that cranberries can serve as a source of supplemental antioxidants.

This is one of my favorite cranberry recipes, not only because it tastes great but also because the color is outrageous! Fresh cranberries are only available for a short time in the fall. However, you can use frozen cranberries if you remembered to save some. This makes a great holiday gift.

Cranberry Liqueur

Makes about 4 cups

4 cups whole cranberries (one 12-ounce bag)

2 ½ cups vodka or light rum

2 cups sugar

Zest from one small orange

Rinse cranberries thoroughly and discard any stems or bruised berries. Coarsely chop the berries by hand or in a food processor and add to a clean jar with the rest of the ingredients. Cover and store in a cool dark spot for at least 2 months. Stir the contents every week or so to help dissolve sugar. Strain carefully and bottle with a tight-fitting cap or cork. Allow to age at least 1 more month before using. Lasts indefinitely.

Serve with a splash of sparkling water and an orange slice.

Make this homemade cranberry ketchup recipe whenever you have some extra cranberries that need a job. It is delicious as a “regular” ketchup with fries or on a burger, and it’s especially great on a turkey sandwich.

As for the amount of brown sugar, 4 ounces will yield a super tangy ketchup; 6 ounces will give you a tangy but sweeter version. The sweet spot for me is 5 ounces.

Cranberry Ketchup

Makes about 2 ½ cups

1 12-ounce bag fresh or frozen cranberries

1 ½ cups water

1 cup onion, finely chopped

½ cup apple cider vinegar

4 - 6 ounces brown sugar

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 ½ teaspoons salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon 5-spice powder

1 ½ teaspoons yellow mustard seeds

1 teaspoon celery seed

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Add all ingredients to a deep pot and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes, then puree with an immersion blender. Turn heat to low and simmer to reduce the ketchup until it’s as thick as you want, an additional 15 minutes or so. Stir every few minutes to prevent sticking.

Off the heat, strain the ketchup through a medium-mesh strainer to remove all the bits of cranberry skin and seeds. Cranberries contain a fair amount of pectin, so your ketchup will thicken even more as it cools. Store refrigerated and tightly covered for up to 6 months.

This makes a warm souffle-like cheese appetizer served with a spicy cranberry chutney to balance the richness of the cheese.

Baked Ricotta with Spiced Cranberries

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups whole-milk ricotta

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 medium clove garlic, pressed of finely minced

1 tablespoon fresh basil, roughly chopped

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Spiced Cranberries (recipe follows)

Crusty French bread, for serving

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Generously butter a 2-cup baking dish and set aside.

In a food processor, add the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, garlic, basil and black pepper. Pulse until smooth, about 2 minutes. Spoon the mixture into the buttered dish, set the dish on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until puffed and golden brown.

Serve warm topped with spiced cranberries and crusty French bread.

Spiced Cranberries

½ cup sugar

2 cups red wine

1 2-inch cinnamon stick

1 small star anise pod

¼ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

2 cups fresh cranberries (½ bag)

In a small saucepan, add the sugar, wine, cinnamon stick, star anise and peppercorns. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the cranberries and cook over moderate heat until they begin to pop, about 4 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cranberries to a bowl. Bring the liquid to a boil and cook until it becomes syrupy, about 5 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick and star anise and return the reserved cranberries to the sauce. Set aside to serve.

Cranberry Sorbet

Makes about 1 quart

This makes a not-too-sweet palate cleanser served by itself or a nice foil for fresh tropical fruits like pineapple and mango. My favorite use is to scoop a small ball into a martini glass and then splash a little vodka over it, making a fun version of the classic Cosmopolitan.

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1 ½ pounds (5 cups) fresh or frozen cranberries

½ cup fresh lime juice (or to taste)

2 tablespoons orange-flavor liqueur such as Grand Marnier (see Note)

Add sugar and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Add cranberries and simmer, covered, until berries have burst, about 10 minutes.

Strain the mixture through a medium-mesh strainer, pressing gently on the solids to extract the juices. Discard solids and chill the mixture, covered, for at least 2 hours.

Stir in the lime juice and liqueur and freeze in an ice-cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to an airtight container and put in the freezer to harden. Will keep frozen for a week or so.

Note: If you prefer a nonalcoholic version, use one of the orange-flavor syrups that are now widely available and used to flavor coffees.

Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Tangerine and Mint

Makes about 3 cups

This fresh, uncooked relish is excellent with roast turkey, as well as ham, pork and game. Try it with smoked meats and sausages, too.

12 ounces (3 heaping cups) fresh or frozen cranberries

2 unpeeled mandarins or tangerines, scrubbed

¼ cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves

1 ¼ cups sugar, or to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 - 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier or other orange liqueur

½ cup chopped, lightly toasted walnuts (optional)

Wash and pick over the cranberries. Cut the tangerines into eighths, peel and all, and remove and discard any seeds.

Place all the ingredients (except walnuts) in a food processor and chop relatively finely in short bursts. Be careful not to over-process; you still want some texture. Taste for sweetness and add more sugar if desired.

Stir in walnuts just before serving, if using. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Can also be frozen.

I got this recipe from Tom Darlington of Medford, New Jersey, whose Aunt Elizabeth was one of the prominent pioneers in the cranberry industry. She is credited with creating individual cellophane packaging as part of her work with the Ocean Spray cooperative.

“Aunt Elizabeth carefully cut each berry in half crosswise, which takes a long time!” Tom noted. “I cut them randomly, and my daughter zips them briefly in the food processor. The flavor is the same, but I think the larger pieces of the tart berries adds something.”

Tom makes this pudding in an antique 6-cup steamer mold. You can buy steamed pudding molds in good cookware stores, especially around the holidays. You can also use an empty coffee can with a tight-fitting lid, which is what my grandmother did.

Elizabeth White’s Steamed Cranberry Pudding

Makes about 8 servings

2 teaspoons baking soda dissolved in ½ cup hot water

½ cup molasses

1 ½ cups flour

¼ teaspoon each cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg

2 cups cranberries, cut in half

Butter, for coating pudding mold

Dessert Sauce (recipe follows)

Add soda mixture and molasses to a bowl. Add 1’2 cup flour and mix until smooth. Add spices, cranberries and rest of flour and mix until evenly moistened.

Butter the inside of the pudding mold, cover tightly and steam in a covered pot for 1 ½ hours. Serve hot with sauce.

Dessert Sauce

1 cup sugar

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

Add ingredients to the top of a double boiler and cook, whisking occasionally, until smooth. Serve warm.

Cranberry Clafoutis

A clafoutis is a French dessert with origins in the Limousin. It’s typically made with cherries, but any fruits or berries will work nicely. It’s like a big baked pancake and so simple to make that it should be in everyone’s dessert repertoire. Best served warm but also delicious served at room temperature.

Butter, for coating the baking dish

1 ¼ cups whole milk

⅔ cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups cranberries, rinsed and drained

Powdered sugar, to garnish

Lightly sweetened whipped cream, if desired

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a medium-size flameproof baking dish (6-cup capacity) that’s at least 1 ½ inches deep.

Place the milk, ⅓ cup sugar, eggs, vanilla, salt and flour in a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy, about 1 minute. Be sure to scrape down the sides of the blender jar.

Pour a thin ¼-inch layer of batter into the baking dish. Turn on a stove burner to medium-low and set the dish on top for a couple of minutes, until the batter has set. Remove the dish from heat. Spread the cranberries over the batter. Sprinkle the remaining ⅓ cup sugar over and pour on the rest of the batter. Place the dish in the center of the oven and bake for 50 minutes or so or until the top is puffed and lightly browned.

Sprinkle powdered sugar over and serve while still warm with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. The clafoutis will sink as it cools, but no worries.

Fresh Cranberry Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 ¼ cups

The idea here is to balance the tart/sweet/salt/pepper elements to your own taste. If using frozen cranberries, defrost them first. They tend to be difficult to puree in their frozen state.

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

½ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots or green onions (white part only)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice

⅓ - ½ cup canola or neutral olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper (preferably white), to taste

Add first 6 ingredients (through lime juice) to a blender and puree. With motor running, slowly add oil to reach desired consistency. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, pushing down on solids. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Can be made ahead and stored, covered and refrigerated, for up to 5 days.

Wild Rice Salad with Cranberries and Pecans

Makes 4 - 6 servings

1 cup wild rice, well-rinsed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup dried cranberries

¾ cup pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped

2 scallions, finely sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

¾ teaspoon orange zest and juice from one large orange

1 teaspoon honey, or to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Add rice, salt and 3 ½ cups water to a pot and bring to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer until rice is done, about 50 minutes. Transfer rice to a strainer to drain any excess water, then set aside to cool.

Combine rice with cranberries, pecans, scallions, olive oil, vinegar, orange zest, orange juice and honey. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper, then serve.

