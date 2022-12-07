Cranberries: An American original

The cranberry, along with blueberries and the Concord grape, has a unique place in American cuisine.

These are the three North American native fruits that are grown in commercial quantities. There are, of course, lots of other fruits native to North America such as the paw paw and the Saskatoon berry, but these aren’t grown commercially.

Native Americans used wild cranberries extensively — as a food, as a fabric dye and as a healing agent. When the European settlers landed, they adopted the versatile cranberry and, in addition to the uses Native Americans had for it, they used cranberries as a valuable bartering tool. American whalers and sailors also carried cranberries, which are full of vitamin C, on their voyages to prevent scurvy.

The name “cranberry” is thought to come from the Pilgrim name for the fruit, “crane berry.” It was called this because the small, pink blossoms that appear in spring resemble the head and bill of a Sandhill crane. It has also been called the “bounce berry” because they will bounce when ripe. This is a good way to test for ripeness when you buy them in bulk.

The U.S. still is the source for much of the world’s supply of cranberries. Wisconsin is the largest producer, accounting for over half the production. Maine is next, with 25% or so, followed by New Jersey, Washington and Oregon, which make up the rest. Canada also produces a large crop of cranberries, mainly in Quebec, Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

One of the common misconceptions about cranberries is that they are grown in or underwater. They do require water in the beginning and typically at the end of their growing cycle. The season begins in winter, when growers flood bogs with water that freezes and insulates the vines from frost. As the winter snow melts and spring arrives, the bogs are drained and the plants grow in dry beds. Blossoms soon appear and, in mid-July, petals fall from the flowers, leaving tiny green nodes which become ripe red cranberries after weeks of summer sun.

Cranberries are typically harvested in September and October. Most are harvested using the wet method when growers flood their bogs with water. They then use harvesting machines that loosen the cranberries from the vine. With small air pockets in their center, the cranberries float to the water’s surface. Growers corral the berries onto conveyors that lift them from the flooded bog onto trucks and into processing plants.

Storing cranberries

If you buy cranberries in a plastic bag, the bag can go directly into the freezer. Bulk cranberries can be frozen in a freezer bag or freezer container. Cranberries will last up to 9 months in the freezer. Frozen cranberries can be used in recipes without thawing. Because frozen berries will be soft when thawed, it’s easier to chop or grind them while they’re frozen.

Health benefits of cranberries

During the last decade or so, several studies have suggested that cranberries are not only a healthy, low-calorie fruit, but may also help prevent urinary tract infections and reduce the risk of gum disease, ulcers and heart disease and may have anticancer properties.

Cranberries contain significant amounts of flavonoids and polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds naturally manufactured by the body and/or ingested, primarily as components of fruits and vegetables, that can stabilize harmful free radicals.

The body produces free radicals through normal metabolic activities. The sun’s ultraviolet radiation, tobacco smoke and certain naturally occurring chemicals also can be sources of free radical production. Antioxidants protect our bodies from harmful molecules that we are exposed to every day. But under stress, the body’s ability to produce antioxidants can become severely impaired, and there is good evidence that cranberries can serve as a source of supplemental antioxidants.

This is one of my favorite cranberry recipes, not only because it tastes great but also because the color is outrageous! Fresh cranberries are only available for a short time in the fall. However, you can use frozen cranberries if you remembered to save some. This makes a great holiday gift.

Cranberry Liqueur

Makes about 4 cups

4 cups whole cranberries (one 12-ounce bag)

2 ½ cups vodka or light rum

2 cups sugar

Zest from one small orange

Rinse cranberries thoroughly and discard any stems or bruised berries. Coarsely chop the berries by hand or in a food processor and add to a clean jar with the rest of the ingredients. Cover and store in a cool dark spot for at least 2 months. Stir the contents every week or so to help dissolve sugar. Strain carefully and bottle with a tight-fitting cap or cork. Allow to age at least 1 more month before using. Lasts indefinitely.