Creamy risotto balances Roederer Estate Brut

Year after year, our Wine of the Week, Roederer Estate Non-Vintage Anderson Valley Brut ($28), delights our palate and tickles our spirit. You can put this approachable sparkler up against wines that are twice and even triple its price, and it will hold its own and frequently surpass its competitors.

The aromas are suggestive of lightly toasted nuts, especially hazelnuts, along with yeast and hints of toasted bread, qualities that blossom on the palate. Flavors suggest green apple, pomelo, yuzu and Meyer lemon. Acidity is bright and engaging, with minuscule bubbles that stimulate our palates and wake up all our senses with their effervescence.

The wine is outstanding with savory patés, custards and terrines, outstanding with smoked fish such as trout and salmon and gorgeous with creamy pastas, from spaghetti carbonara to fettuccine Alfredo. It is, of course, a wonderful companion to caviar and a sassy partner with oysters on the half shell, dressed with nothing more than a spritz of lemon. It is also delicious alongside scrambled or poached eggs, especially on a holiday morning when you can linger in bed as long as you like.

The wine is also lovely with trout, especially pan-fried trout with lemon, green peppercorns and butter.

For today’s recipe, I’ve turned to a favorite winter dish, a creamy risotto spiked with bright lemon. For the best results, use Vialone Nano rice, which is the creamiest and most delicate of all Italian rices. I almost always find it at Fircrest Market in Sebastopol. If you can’t find it, use Carnaroli instead. If you use arborio, which is the easiest to find, you may need to add a bit more liquid than I propose here, as it is the driest of the three.

Meyer Lemon Risotto

Makes 3 to 4 servings

6 cups homemade chicken broth or 2 cups homemade chicken stock combined with 4 cups water, hot

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1½ cups Italian rice (Vialone nano, Carnaroli or arborio)

Zest of 1 Meyer lemon

¼ cup Meyer lemon juice

4 ounces triple-cream cheese (such as Brillat-Savarin or L’Aviatur) or best-quality Brie

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

1 Meyer lemon, peeled and seeded, with membranes removed

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Keep the chicken broth or stock in a saucepan set over medium-low heat. Heat the butter in a medium-sized pan set over medium heat. Add the shallots and sauté for about 6 minutes, until the shallots soften and become fragrant. Season with salt and pepper. Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon until each grain begins to turn milky white, about 2 minutes.

Add the stock ½ cup at a time, stirring after each addition until the liquid is nearly absorbed. Continue to add stock and stir until the rice is tender, about 16 to 20 minutes total cooking time. When the rice is almost tender, stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice and cheese. Taste, correct the seasoning and stir in a final ¼ cup of stock. Remove from the heat; quickly fold in the crème fraîche, lemon and parsley; ladle into soup plates and enjoy right away.

