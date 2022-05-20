Create a smarter Sonoma County landscape

Workshop teaches how to have a smart landscape

Persistent wildfires and climate change have forced major modifications in how people landscape in the West. Learn how to have a garden that meets the current challenges during a free webinar May 24 hosted by the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County.

Landscape maintenance is one of the most important things we can do to protect property from fire while also being environmentally sensitive. A panel of experts will talk about how to do it right through pruning, irrigation, mulching, composting and more. They also will offer advice on what to do on high-risk weather days.

This webinar will have time for questions and give recommendations for fire-wise landscaping maintenance and design in the three defined defensible space zones, ranging from 0 to 100 feet from the house.

Webinar leaders also will explore practical ways to reconcile sometimes-conflicting guidelines to achieve beautiful, biodiverse, energy- and water-efficient landscapes.

The webinar creators and presenters include Jennifer Roberts, environmental education specialist with the UC Cooperative Extension, Sonoma County; Jon Kanagy, design and implementation project manager for Sonoma Ecology Center; Mimi Enright, program manager for the UC Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County; April Owens, executive director of the Habitat Corridor Project and horticulture chair of the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society; and Ellie Insley, a landscape architect, natural habitat restoration specialist and a director of the Sonoma Ecology Center.

The webinar is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. To register for a link, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu. For more information, email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu or call 707-565-2608.

Webinar offers insights on irrigation

Are you interested in establishing a garden while also having a more efficient watering system? The key is having an irrigation system that is programmed properly.

Installing an irrigation controller can ensure your garden remains healthy and your water is being distributed at the appropriate times of day.

A free webinar on May 24 will explore the various options and methods for programming irrigation controllers and repairing and maintaining efficient irrigation systems. Having an irrigation controller can save time, money and water.

The webinar is put on by Daily Acts and led by Shelkie Tao of Water Efficient Gardens. 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664. To register, visit dailyacts.org.

