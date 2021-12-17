With guests possibly coming this year for the holidays, you could hit Target for some festive, ready-made arrangements to dress up your doorways with Christmas cheer.

Or you could root around in your garage and forage your own property to create Christmas porch pots that shout “Happy Holidays” and “Welcome” and cost little to nothing to make.

A Christmas arrangement and wreath made from foraged greenery by Ellyn Pelikan. Use evergreen rather than deciduous greenery and work in pine cones and foraged treasures from the landscape. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

If vaccines have left you feeling a bit safer about inviting people over this year, it’s time to spruce up your outdoor entry or courtyard for the season. Sebastopol artist, master gardener, former professional florist and arranger Ellyn Pelikan, who prefers her decorations natural and understated, likes to create her own potted arrangements that will tastefully telegraph the holiday greetings in a natural and understated way.

“Last year, I did a couple during Christmastime,” said Pelikan, who teaches wreath-making, arranging and crafts at her pocket-size farm in Sebastopol. “I put them by my studio to brighten it up and people began to ask, ‘Are these for sale?’”

Yes, they are, Pelikan said. But you also can make them yourself, along with natural Yule logs to welcome the winter solstice and the beginning of the return of light.

Try for small and light

You can use a large pot you already have or something fancy from your cupboard or that you found at a thrift shop. Pelikan prefers to keep her pots small so she can lift and move them around. Massing several together can make a statement. She uses small 5-gallon pots like those you get from a nursery.

“These are very low-cost. It’s not like you have to go out and spend 100 bucks just getting materials. Any black nursery pot and any container you have around is fine,” she said.

Pelikan likes to dress up her pots with florist foil like the kind you see around potted poinsettias. That gives it a little color and sparkle. Then fill the pot about two-thirds of the way up with soil or sawdust. Or you could use twigs and sticks. You mainly are looking to fill space. The arrangement won’t be living in the medium. Get some florist’s foam, also known as Oasis, soak it for about a day to get it completely moist, and then completely cover the top surface of soil or sawdust in your pot with the foam.

Horse chestnuts used in Christmas arrangements made from foraged greenery by Ellyn Pelikan at her studio in Sebastopol on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

At the center of your pot, you’ll want a beautiful winter bare branch for height. Pelikan likes birch, curly willow or walnut. You also could use a tall conifer branch. Stick it into the Oasis and, beneath that, fill in around the pot with evergreen branches, sticking each into the moist foam. These could be pine, cedar, cypress, juniper or any kind of conifer. Shoot for three different kinds to give the arrangement a variety of textures. Completely circle the inner perimeter with one kind of branch. Behind that circle, fill in another inner circle with a different kind of conifer and a third time with yet another kind of evergreen branch. Make sure all of the Oasis is covered.

Now is the really fun part — adding your ornaments. Pelikan likes pine cones, horse chestnuts and oak galls. Look for things that are sturdy. Hollyberry or other winter berries will add some color.

“If you use herbs like lavender, if they get wet it will make them moldy. You want hardy stuff. Go on a walk with your friends or take your kids. Everybody grabs a bag. You’re going on a treasure hunt,” Pelikan said.

Ellyn Pelikan at her studio in Sebastopol with one of her easy potted arrangements. They make charming decorations or hostess gifts during the holidays. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

To dress up the pot for Christmas, tie the pot with a red, green, silver or gold bow and dangle a few ball ornaments or a little string of small LED lights. After the holidays, you can remove the vestiges of Christmas and just leave them wintry and bare.

Making these small holiday pots can be a fun activity for a Christmas gathering. And you can do it outside, both with the foraging and the assembly.

Your arrangement should last through winter without water because nothing is really living within it. If we have a series of warm and dry days, check the foam and if it is not damp, add a little water to keep everything fresh.

Christmas arrangements made from foraged greenery by Ellyn Pelikan at her studio in Sebastopol on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Make your own Yule log

In addition to holiday pots, Pelikan also makes pretty Yule logs, which look beautiful on a tabletop, as a centerpiece or on a mantel. If you want, you can burn it, like the ancient Norsemen did in honor of the winter solstice and the gradual return of longer days.

Find a log and decorate the top with greens, berries and pine cones. Any short round log, up to 18 inches and 6-8 inches in diameter, like a piece of firewood, can serve as your Yule log.

For a solstice ceremony, you can set your log in a bed of newspaper and kindling and top it with pine cones, berries or other winter jewels. Place it in the hearth and light it.

“Most people think they’re too pretty to light,” Pelikan said.

To decorate the log, collect some evergreen boughs or sprigs and tie them together with jute string available at craft stores and Sequoia Floral in Santa Rosa. Tie that onto the log with more string. You can glue on additional adornments like berries and pine cones. You also could tie it together with florist wire if you don’t intend to burn it.

On the solstice, Pelikan celebrates by gathering her family and offering a family blessing with wishes for the new year as they burn the Yule log on the fire. Offer warm drinks and hors d’oeuvres, too.

“You can make it any way you want,” she said. “There is no right or wrong way to make a Yule log.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.