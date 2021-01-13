Crisp sauvignon blanc is a refreshing match for shrimp salad

Our Wine of the Week, Cliff Lede, 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($28), is complex, with an almost staggering range of flavors. You’ll notice a cornucopia of fruit, including apricot, pomelo, grapefruit and white pineapple. In addition, flavors more typically associated with chardonnay poke through, with bursts of lemon curd, fresh coconut, ripe pear, Key lime and sweet apple.

There are hints of ripe green honeydew melon, toast and fresh spearmint. All of these disparate flavors are organized around a beautiful core minerality, suggestive of oyster shells dried in the sun. The finish lingers seductively, beckoning you to raise your glass again and again. It is a pretty wine and a crowd-pleaser.

At the table, you’ll enjoy the wine with most fish and shellfish, poached chicken breast with a simple yuzu vinaigrette and fish tacos with radish salsa. The wine is excellent with avocado and, come late spring, you’ll enjoy it with zucchini, Blue Lake green beans and sweet peppers.

Today’s recipe is a vintage favorite, a sandwich I have been making since I was a teenager. If you do not eat bread, enjoy it as a salad, with or without crisp lettuce as a bed. The shrimp, radishes and avocado engage beautifully with the wine’s mineral aspects, creating a delicious pairing that highlights the varietal’s best qualities.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich with Avocado

Makes 2 Servings

6 to 8 ounces Oregon baby shrimp, drained and minced

1 tablespoon minced red onion

2 small radishes, preferably French Breakfast variety, minced

1 garlic clove, pressed

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise, homemade or Best Foods brand

1 tablespoon snipped chives

Black pepper in a mill

4 slices sourdough hearth bread, lightly toasted

½ avocado, very thinly sliced

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Put the minced shrimp into a medium mixing bowl; add the onion, radishes, garlic and lemon juice and season lightly with salt. Mix gently. Add the mayonnaise, chives and several turns of black pepper and mix well. Taste and correct for salt and acid.

Lightly toast the bread and set it on a clean work surface. Set avocado slices, overlapping them slightly, on two pieces of bread and top with the shrimp salad.

Grind black pepper over the shrimp and top with cilantro, if using. Press the other pieces of bread on top and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com