Dear Abby: I have been divorced for nine years. Before that I was a stay-at-home mom raising four children. I had an in-home business, and most of the money went to our family’s needs.

My husband became an alcoholic 20 years into our 28-year marriage. After we divorced, my two adult daughters abandoned me because I receive spousal support from their father. Whenever I let them know how much I miss them, the only answer they give is that they will resume a relationship when I stop “taking the money.”

My younger daughter and I were close for years after the divorce. Then, all of a sudden, everything changed, and she ceased all communication. I used to have wonderful relationships with both. They have since blocked communication with me and moved far away from me and their father.

I would love to have a relationship with them, but everything is a dead end. If you’re wondering, yes, the money is used for living expenses, help, etc. Please help.

— Incredulous in Oregon

Dear Incredulous: So your daughters have decided to side with their drunkard of a father and are trying to blackmail you into submission. PLEASE don’t allow them to get away with it. Continue taking the alimony to which you are ENTITLED, and go on with your life. You can only hope that your daughters eventually will see the light.