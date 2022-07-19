DaVero hosts summer wine luncheon series

HEALDSBURG

The first of three luncheons featuring DaVero Winery wines and cuisine from Chef Dustin Valette’s restaurant The Matheson will be held on July 30 at The Matheson.

The three-course lunch will include California burrata with mustard greens and chile oil, 48-hour sous-vide short ribs and carrot cake with crème fraîche, according to Valette. Each course is paired with a wine from DaVero, known for their Italian varietals.

Reservations are required; $185 per person. Future pairing luncheons are scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Details at davero.com/rsvp (scroll down for the July event). For more information, call 707-531-8000.

The Matheson: 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106.

SANTA ROSA

Sunday Supper with Marla Bakery at Miracle Plum

Known for their exquisite pastries, cakes and breads, Windsor’s Marla Bakery is launching a Sunday supper and wine dinner series at Miracle Plum Kitchen (600 Wilson St.) beginning July 31.

Marla co-owners Amy Brown and Joe Wolf will prepare a four-course meal with chilled soup, red gem lettuce with lemon cucumbers and nectarines, mustard-rubbed pork loin and a dessert of peaches and cream semifreddo. Each course pairs with wine from Miracle Plum’s wine shop, which curates small-production wines.

Cost is $130 per person; reservations required. For more details, visit marlabakery.com/sunday-supper.

HEALDSBURG

Live music on the lawn at Truett Hurst Winery

Truett Hurst Vineyards & Farm will host its inaugural Live on the Lawn music event at 5 - 8 p.m. on July 31. The intimate winery just north of Healdsburg welcomes visitors to sit on the patio, at picnic tables or on the lawn (blankets and chairs welcome) and listen to live music, drink wine by the glass or bottle and nibble on tri-tip sandwiches from TIPS Roadside’s Tri Tip Trolley (vegetarian and other options available).

The event is open to guests 21 and older; no dogs, except service dogs, will be permitted. Space is first come, first served. No outside wine or other alcoholic beverages are allowed. Tickets are $10 per person. 5610 Dry Creek Road. Reserve at exploretock.com/truetthurstwinery.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma International Film Festival: Summerfest

The Sonoma International Film Festival will hold a summer edition of its annual film, food and wine gathering on Aug. 4 - 6, with film screenings and wine events throughout Sonoma County.

On Aug. 4, at Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood, there will be an outdoor wine, food and music event with a showing of “I Love My Dad,” starring Patton Oswalt and James Morosini. Tickets are $75.

On Aug. 5, Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma will host live music, wine tasting, a food truck and the Northern California premiere of the Italian film “The Grand Bolero.” Tickets are $75.

On Aug. 6, the Hannah Boys Center will host a screening of “Love Charlie, the Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter,” about the famously exacting Chicago chef who died at age 54. A question-and-answer session will follow with director Rebecca Halpern. The evening includes a cocktail and wine reception, followed by a wine-paired dinner. Tickets are $275.

Other individual film screenings will take place throughout the weekend. Tickets begin at $20 for individual films. A Summerfest Patron Pass ($400) includes entry to all four main events. Information and tickets at summerfest2022.eventive.org.

SONOMA

La Prenda Wines hosts classes with New Yorker cartoonist

Sonoma County native and New Yorker magazine cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell will host a cartooning class at 6:30 p.m. on both Jul. 21 and Aug. 25 at La Prenda Wines.

Campbell, a cartoonist, author, comedian and filmmaker, has illustrated books such as “Feminist Fight Club” and “Are You My Uber?” Her debut graphic memoir, “Murder Book,” was nominated for best critical or nonfiction work at this year’s Bouchercon World Mystery Convention.

The cost is $50 per person and includes supplies and a glass of La Prenda wine. For tickets and information, visit laprendawines.com/events or call 707-938-7228. 535 First St. W.

GEYSERVILLE

Comparative tasting of cabernets from Alexander Valley

Silver Oak Cellars, Alexander Valley Vineyards and Robert Young Estate Winery will offer a comparative tasting of cabernet sauvignons from Alexander Valley beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13. Hosted by Robert Young Estate Winery (5102 Red Winery Road, Geyserville), the two-hour event will inform guests about the valley’s history, the nuances of the wines produced there and how to fine-tune tasting skills.

The tasting of world-class cabernets is limited to 40 guests and will include cheese and charcuterie. Tickets are $80 per person or $40 for Wine Road Insiders. To purchase, visit wineroad.com/events/cabevent. Tickets are nonrefundable.

SONOMA COUNTY

Wine Spectator announces 2022 restaurant awards

In recognition of the world’s best restaurant wine programs, Wine Spectator magazine has announced the winners of the 2022 Restaurant Awards. Now in its 42nd year, the Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

This year, eight Sonoma County restaurants were recognized, including SingleThread Farms (a Grand Award winner), Barndiva Restaurant (a recent Michelin star award winner), Dry Creek Kitchen, The Matheson, Wit & Wisdom, Little Saint, Salt & Stone and Valette.

Seventeen Napa restaurants also garnered awards, including Press Restaurant in St. Helena, which received its first Grand Award.

To see the full list of winners, visit winespectator.com/restaurants.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.