Davis Bynum celebrated with legacy tasting in Healdsburg

Even though Davis Bynum died in 2017, the late vintner’s impact is still felt in Sonoma County. Considered by many to be the father of Russian River Valley pinot noir, Bynum was celebrated last week with a legacy tasting in Healdsburg.

A former reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle who changed careers while in his 40s, Bynum once joked “any idiot can make wine, but he better be a tireless idiot. Winemaking takes enormous work and attention.” Bynum subsequently spent more than 30 years making wine in Sonoma County.

Sonoma County and the Russian River Valley were Bynum’s destiny, according to his daughter, Susie Bynum. She was intent on honoring him with the event in Healdsburg to mark his death nearly five years ago. After battling cancer for several years, Bynum died when he was 92.

Susie said her father was astonished by the quality of wine his friend, Howard Allen, made from vintner Joe Rochioli’s grapes. He had an “ah-ha” moment, she said, because the wine tasted to him like a French Burgundy.

A small group gathered at the Victorian home in Healdsburg where Ziggy Eschliman now lives. Frequently recognized by her moniker, Ziggy the Wine Gal, Eschliman is the vivacious host of “Wine Wednesday,” a weekly wine program on KRSH 95.9 FM (The Krush).

It was at this home that

Bynum first met Rochioli and struck a handshake deal to buy his grapes. Bynum was the first to produce a vineyard-designated pinot noir with Rochioli’s grapes. The Davis Bynum pinot, produced in 1973, credited Rochioli Vineyards on the label.

“It’s a fun thing to literally be sitting on this lawn (of the Victorian home) where this (deal) happened,” Susie said.

Guests tasted a line-up of Bynum’s wines dating back to 1977. Other vintages included 1985, 1986, 2000 and 2003.

Bynum retired in 2007 after four decades at the helm of his namesake label and sold the brand to the Klein family, owner of Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards. Up until he was in his 90s, Bynum weighed in on the bottlings regularly with winemaker Greg Morthole.

Morthole, who now crafts the Davis Bynum brand, once said, “For Davis, quality and craftsmanship mattered most. He was inventive and explored what his vineyard could do. He wasn’t afraid of pushing the boundaries.”

Bynum once joked, “I have the great pleasure of going through the wines with Greg and then I have the great pleasure of drinking them afterward.”

A gifted viticulturist, Bynum chose to grow organic grapes because he was deeply inspired by Louis Bromfield’s book “Pleasant Valley,” about a self-sustaining farm in Ohio with pristine farming practices.

Bynum was fascinated by growing things. He once experimented by treating his vines to classical music, claiming it had a positive effect on them.

The vintner even toyed with the idea of purchasing a $5,000 sound system to pipe Bach concertos into his vineyards. He ultimately opted to forgo the purchase, but he still gave the vines a concert of sorts by playing classical music through his car stereo.

Susie talked with The Press Democrat about her father, often through the lens of her childhood, as the tasting rolled into a three-course meal catered by the Spinster Sisters. She said her father sold articles to Sunset magazine sometimes to make ends meet.

“I fell asleep to the tick, tick of his Remington typewriter,” she said.

Question: What did you admire most about your father?

Answer: My first instinct was to say it was his sense of humor, and that’s actually true because it was his ability to laugh at life that saw him through some truly disastrous situations in the building of a winery — weather in the vineyards that could ruin a whole harvest, shortages of money, having the power shut off. It all revolved around the climate and harvest, anything and everything that could go wrong, like empty wine bottles not arriving on time. And he could laugh..

Q: What was the most important thing your father taught you?

A: That’s an easy one: patience. I was the most impatient kid, but my dad actually instilled in me how important it was to be patient and not react. “Respond, not react” is what he always said. And boy, did I need that lesson.

Q: What do you see as your father’s legacy?

A: His legacy was all about not just the making of wine but the slowing down to enjoy the wine and food and family and friends — to literally stop and enjoy. If you stop to think about it, everybody in this industry is flying, fighting for recognition and scores, and in the Old World, wine was really about family and enjoying the meal.

Q: What would people find most surprising about your father?

A: I think probably his deep intellectual side. I don’t think people realize how many books he read and what a philosopher he was or true thinker. When I think of Dad, I always think of the sculpture (“The Thinker”) of Rodin, with an elbow on the knee and fist to his chin.

