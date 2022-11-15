SONOMA

Doughnut and wine pairing, breakfast of champions

Time is running out to sink your teeth into a unique wine and food pairing with Anaba Wines. The winery and artisan doughnut producer Johnny Doughnuts are partnering through the end of the month to offer three of Anaba’s Turbine wines paired with three different doughnuts. The doughnut and wine pairings cost $45 dollars per person and are available Friday to Sunday through Nov. 27 for groups of three to six people. Make reservations at exploretock.com/anabawines. 62 Bonneau Road.

HEALDSBURG

Get your glögg on at a Scandinavian Christmas

Skip the crowds at Ikea and get a real taste of Swedish culture at West Wines’ Scandinavian Christmas Celebration Nov. 25 to 27. Make reservations early to ensure you get to try glögg, a hot mulled wine redolent with sweet spices that’s served in Scandinavian countries during the four weeks before Christmas. Other West Wines will be served, too, including a late-harvest viognier. They’ll also have gifts and decorations available to buy including “tomte,” the popular Swedish Christmas gnome. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and costs $30, which includes wine and sweet treats. Reservations are highly recommended and are available at exploretock.com/westwines. 1000 Dry Creek Road.

SONOMA

Taste fresh olive oil, dolcetto nouveau at Jacuzzi

Beat Black Friday and get a jump on the festive season at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards holiday mercato from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Stroll the Italianate villa while shopping for seasonal products from Jacuzzi, the Olive Press and 15 other local artisan producers. Samples of freshly pressed 2022 olive oil and Dolcetto Nouveau wine will be available to taste. Admission is free. 24724 Arnold Drive.

SONOMA

Reserve a seat with Santa at Larson Winery event

Santa Claus is coming to Larson Family Winery for a family photo session. Make sure you stay on the nice list and book early for this event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. Each appointment is for a 5-minute visit and includes a professional 5-by-7 photo. Cost per family is $40. Book a tasting before or after your visit with St. Nick and play bocce ball or visit the farm animals with the family. To make a reservation, go to exploretock.com/larsonfamilywinery or call 707-938-3031 ext. 20. Larson Winery is at 23355 Millerick Road.

