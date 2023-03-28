Wearing a a baseball hat with his restaurant’s logo, HopMonk Tavern owner Dean Biersch summited the Cho La Pass in Nepal on March 18.

Filled with unstable glaciers and ice year round, the pass connects Mount Everest’s base camp with the Gokyo Valley, and sits at 17,782 feet above sea level. It’s been called one of the most “extreme passes” in the region by trekking companies, and requires gear like crampons and rope to navigate safely.

“I will remember this day for the rest of my life… dream come true and my main purpose for being here,” he wrote after the trek, while calling it the “hardest thing I have ever done by a factor of 10,” Biersch said.

HopMonk Tavern began in Sebastopol in 2008, with additional locations in Sonoma and Novato.