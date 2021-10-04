Dear Abby: Abuse, alcohol cloud victim’s perception

Dear Abby: For the last three years, I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I finally found the courage to leave. Throughout the time I was with my ex, I self-medicated with alcohol because I felt ugly and unloved. One day, while I was out and intoxicated, I created an online profile on a dating app. Three days later, I went on a date that went absolutely great. We have seen each other for the last three months since then.

My problem is I still have feelings for my abusive ex. The man I am currently seeing is loving and caring. He already talks about marriage and giving me a life I deserve. At the beginning, I was very into him, but maybe now I’m realizing he was a rebound because, as time passes, I do not share the same feelings he does. I am worried I will lose this man and a great life over someone who caused me so much pain and grief. Please help.

— Stuck in My Past

Dear Stuck: Although you may be tempted in that direction, the one thing you do NOT need is to return to your prior toxic relationship. Before you commit to another relationship, you must resolve your alcohol problem.

Although your boyfriend seems loving and caring, neither of you knows the other well enough after only three months to make a well-reasoned lifetime commitment.

Dear Abby: Must an engagement ring be “new”? My mother died at the age of 60 and left her engagement ring to me. My father then married a younger woman. They had one daughter, who subsequently has had children of her own. I never married and I still have the ring. I could have the stone reset for myself, but I never cared much for jewelry.

I’m considering giving it to the daughter (my half-sister) so one of her descendants could use it for its intended purpose. Would a potential fiancee consider it an insult to be receiving a “used” engagement ring, or be honored to be welcomed into the family with an heirloom?

— Passing It on in California

Dear Passing It: I can’t speak for all young women, but many would recognize the honor of being offered a keepsake/heirloom such as your mother’s ring.