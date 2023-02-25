Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for five years, with two children. I have been putting my hands on her in such a bad way that she’s saying we are no longer a family and she wants a divorce. I need my wife and children back. It hurts me to stay away.

I’m currently going to church and Sunday school and Bible study. I have been praying many hours these past few weeks, and it is helping me. I will do anything and everything I can to get my family back because I don’t want to lose them. What can I do to get them back?

— Learning a Lesson in Nevada

Dear Learning: A good first step would be for you to gain some insight about what triggers you to act out violently. A course in anger management could help you break this destructive pattern. Search online for a program near you. After that, if your wife sees you are making a sincere effort, she may trust you enough to risk reuniting. A warning, however: Do not pressure her. This will have to be HER decision.