Dear Abby: After 30 years, first love reappears in woman’s life

Dear Abby: I have come into contact with my first and forever love again after 30 years. We have had a few encounters throughout the years. When they happened, we fell right back into our comfort zone.

We both have current relationships with others that are not satisfying. No relationship I have ever been in compares to the one I have with this man. He’s successful and buries himself in his work. Even though he never says it, I know in my heart he has hidden feelings toward me as well.

This man has held my heart my entire life. I never stopped loving him. Do I finally tell him how I feel and risk losing him forever, or should I remain silent and enjoy the encounters we have when they happen?

— Wants It All in Pennsylvania

Dear Wants It All: I think you should finally let this man know how you feel about him. If you do, it will either enable him to tell you he feels the same as you do, or stop you from fantasizing about a relationship that will never happen. If he is satisfied with the status quo, it doesn’t mean these encounters will end, but at least you will know them for what they are.

Dear Abby: I would like to propose a new word for general use. It’s “wasband.” Definition: male to whom I am no longer married. Reason: “Ex” seems a pejorative term.

I have used it since the mid-1990s. I began to think of a new term when I was in a social situation with my wasband, his wife and mutual friends. I bumped into a colleague and wasn’t quick enough to think of a polite term for my former husband, so I could only introduce him as “the father of my children.” I think “wasband” is a less awkward term. What do you think, Abby?

— Lover of Language in Washington

Dear L.o.l.: I think it is clever. The term is listed in the Urban Dictionary, and because you started using it so early shows you are one smart cookie.