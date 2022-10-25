Dear Abby: My aunt is a money-hungry, conniving thief. From the time I was a baby, she always bought me gifts. But when her parents (my grandparents) died, she literally stole more than $200,000 from them. She claims my grandfather willed it all to her, which is not true because he detested her. She promised my mom $5,000 when she retired. Well, it has been 10 years since Mom retired, and my aunt claims she doesn’t remember promising her. Then she claimed she invested and lost it. Do I have a right to be angry at her?

— Mad in Michigan

Dear Mad: I think so, and your mother has the right to be even angrier. My question for you is how much time do you want to waste nursing the grudge? It doesn’t hurt your aunt, but it takes up space in your head that could be devoted to positive endeavors. This is not to say you must maintain a relationship with this woman. Quite the contrary.