Dear Abby: Best friend feels uneasy as wedding bells approach

Dear Abby: My best friend, “Sophie,” just became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, “Brian.” I want to be happy for her, but he doesn’t deserve her. She knows it, but she won’t leave.

My problem is, I may very well be asked to be maid of honor at her wedding, and I dread the idea of having to write a speech about their relationship. How do I write a speech when I have nothing good to say about it?

I know Sophie will expect something heartfelt since she’s my close friend. I get anxious just thinking about it. Please give me some advice.

— Reluctant Friend in Indiana

Dear Reluctant Friend: When you write your speech, start by saying how long you and Sophie have been friends and how close the two of you are. Share a couple of anecdotes about what a caring, loyal, fun friend Sophie is, and state how lucky “Brian” is to be marrying her. Then toast the happy couple, wish them a lifetime of happiness together (even if you feel it won’t turn out that way) and “drop the mic.” You do not have to sing Brian’s praises if you feel he doesn’t deserve it. That privilege should belong to the best man.