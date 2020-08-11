Dear Abby: Both his fiancee and the ring have disappeared

Dear Abby: Five months ago, after eight years, my fiancee terminated our relationship. I still have very strong feelings for her, although she ghosted me and won’t communicate with me.

We agreed from the outset that should the relationship end, the ring (or value thereof) would be returned to me. I have sent numerous emails and text messages and have received no response. Her explanation for her silence for 22 days — just before she broke up with me over the phone — was because I “gave her an ultimatum.”

She had selected the ring and told me repeatedly how much she loved it. Do you think she’s still “in love” with me and that’s why she refuses to return the ring?

— Dumped Without Ring

Dear Dumped: I think she is still in love with the RING, which is why she refuses to return it. Because your former fiancee has chosen to keep it rather than abide by the rules of etiquette or your verbal agreement, it’s time to consult a lawyer. If you want that ring back (or the value thereof), you may have to take her to court to get it. Be GLAD you are rid of her.

Dear Abby: Is it fair to other family members to leave dirty dishes in the sink until “later”? My wife and I have been married 15 years, but my wife still leaves dirty dishes in the sink all day, every day, “until I can get to them.” To me, this is rude and inconsiderate. If I have time enough to use a dish or a glass, I have time to rinse it and put it in the dishwasher. Who is right here?

— Rude in Texas

Dear Rude: You are. Because you have asked your wife repeatedly not to do this, one would think she would accommodate you. It takes only a moment to put used dishes and utensils into a dishwasher rather than leave them in the sink. Her disregard for your feelings is passive-aggressive. Consider asking her if she does it as a way to punish you for something she’s not willing to discuss.