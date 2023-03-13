Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been together six years. We are both divorced. We plan on being married in six months. He’s a perfect partner except for one thing. Every holiday, he jumps out of bed in the morning and takes his phone with him into the bathroom. There he texts his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend. He feels the need to wish them a happy whatever holiday it is. This hurts my feelings.

I don’t understand why it’s so important for him to contact them. Apparently, they are the first thing on his mind every holiday, or maybe every day. I don’t know if I should marry him. I believe he still loves his ex-wife. Help, please.

— Suspicious in Pennsylvania

Dear Suspicious: I will assume that sometime over the past six years you have discussed this at least once with your boyfriend. This means he knows that when he jumps out of bed, takes his phone and hides in the bathroom to text his exes, it makes you feel insecure.

If you really think he may still be in love with his ex-wife, do not marry this person. Because the two of you intend to move on to the next level (engagement), it’s time for you to seek premarital counseling. If you do, you will discuss topics such as money, child-rearing and whatever he is doing that makes you uncomfortable (and vice versa). It should help you avoid conflict once you are married.